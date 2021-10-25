It’s basically a coincidence, but it’s still ironic. Almost in parallel to the official end of Marc Gasol’s path in the Los Angeles Lakers, short and frustrating, it was finalized the arrival of David Fizdale’s Angelina franchise, Long touted as Marc’s Public Enemy No. 1, almost the only one known to him in his thirteen years in the NBA. Fizdale (47) was ostracized to join the Lakers as an assistant to Frank Vogel. He and John Lucas III will basically fill the gaps they have left in the org chart of Vogel Jason Kidd (he will coach Luka Doncic at the Mavericks) and Lionel Hollins.

Not long ago, Fizdale was one of the new sensations on the NBA bench. But he had been out of work since he was fired by the Knicks on December 6, 2019. Almost two years ago, a world in NBA time. He was still collecting his contract with Madison, four years and 22 million dollars, but he lived away from the foreground in Miami, where achieved glory as Spoelstra’s assistant and leading the team of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh: two rings as an assistant in 2012 and 2013. Afterwards, he found his own path and ended up losing himself as he himself acknowledged in an interview with The Undefeated: “I have been at my lowest point on a mental level. I thought the worst was the losses of my teams. But the general framework is worse, when you ask yourself what you could have done differently, if you really even deserved the job. You feel like an impostor, like you’ve fooled the whole world. Like a fraud“.

A new start at the Los Angeles Lakers

His great opportunity, a Californian born in LA and trained at the University of San Diego, comes with the Lakers and in the reunion with LeBron … but not with Marc. By the hair. After his time in Miami, and revered as one of the best assistants in the League, the Grizzlies signed him to modernize the grit and grind team, in search of the last spark, the final ingredient in the formula, to win a title with that block that is already a legend in Tennessee: Mike Conley, Marc Gasol, Tony Allen, Zach Randolph …

Fizdale had a remarkable first season (43-39, playoff berth) and effectively tried to streamline the attacking game with more rhythm and more outside shooting (something that forced Marc to evolve). In his second year, however, everything fell apart. After a good start (5-1), the defeats and problems with the dressing room came. The oldest and most public, with Marc. After eight losses and with a record of 7-12, he was fired on November 27, 2017. In May 2018 he signed with the Knicks. He lived through a very tough season (17-65) and a summer (2019) in which Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant decided to sign with their neighbor, Brooklyn Nets. After a lousy 4-18, he was fired again in the middle of the second season, just like in Memphis. He hadn’t been able to lead the rebuilding of a franchise under as much pressure as the Knicks: “He was too nice with those guys. I was too worried about what would happen if they didn’t play. Basically, my behavior was the opposite of what I had in the Grizzlies. “

However, in New York he had begun to bury the hatchet with Marc, who sent him messages apologizing for how things had turned out at the Grizzlies and wishing him luck: “Those guys are lucky to have you as a coach.” Indeed, the waters went down less turmoil and both have made statements softening things afterwards, but Fizdale’s departure was surrounded by a huge public controversy with Marc, especially after the Spanish spent the entire last quarter of a game on the bench. very even against the Nets. From the Grizzlies themselves, the coach’s farewell was leaked to the press: “Fizdale wanted a new locker room, one to suit him. He convinced the franchise to get rid of Tony Allen and Zach Randolph. ” The same sources said, for example, that after a loss, Fizdale questioned the involvement and desire to win of the players, asking one by one if they believed they could be champions in Memphis. Marc Gasol’s answer was “no”, and his explanation was this: “We don’t have the right leader”. Fizdale’s response was also very clear: “I get it. You want your coach to be Gregg Popovich, but then I want my star to be LeBron James ”.

Fizdale, in the aforementioned interview with The Undefeated, also speaks very clearly of his problems with Marc: “I tried to train Marc Gasol as he trained the neighborhood boys but I had not yet gained his trust. I treated him like my high school coach had treated me, I tried to rip out his ego completely in front of the other players. I was trapped by my own ego and my emotions, I was too frustrated with the losses “.. And he admits that, with perspective, he has learned a lot from the problems he had in Tennessee:” In Memphis I learned that it is possible to train the boys hard. but you have to know what level you can reach. You have to train knowing that it is something more important than simple basketball. ” Now, with those problems almost forgotten, their paths crossed again: Marc Gasol left the Lakers out the back door, Fizdale arrived in a low profile, much more than in his last adventures in the NBA, to work under another head coach and in a team led by LeBron James. As in his best years, a decade ago, in Miami Heat.

