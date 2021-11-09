To cry if what runs through your veins is two colors, purple and gold. There is no quiet game for these Lakers in which LeBron James can go from a 1-2 weeks to 1-2 months low, at least from what has been said about his current injury, and in which others do not find a common point to get games ahead in a simple way. The Hornets, lively like themselves but with fluidity problems at the start of the season, were taken out of the coffin in weight by the Angelenos, who had the game controlled at the end of the third quarter and ended up falling into old vices: an extension and up to three opponent’s shots to win. Those of Vogel spent another night of shaking to reach the 126-123 with which the trip ended, which is not paid if it is going to be like that for longer.

Anthony Davis is second on board, yes, but he can’t be forced to do 32 + 12 + 5 + 4 + 3 on the second night he had to go to the bathroom to vomit, it already happened to him in Portland two ago, for a stomach virus. With this template, of course, no. The power forward left a message to his teammates at the press conference after the victory: “I have told the boys: you have to understand the time, the score and the situation. We give them free points. We have to control better our emotions. Every game we’ve lost this year has been for us. ”

The Chicago player, who put a stopper to avoid one of the last two Hornets shots and that would have meant a second overtime had he entered, looked good next to Carmelo Anthony, author of 29 points with a magnificent 7/10 in triples that is no longer a novelty. The team made a exquisite effort to get ahead in the third quarter and gain a good lead after leaving sleepy from the locker room, but Charlotte’s push, which is a fun team to watch but still lacks weapons to fight against the big boys from you to you, activated the defibrillators at Staples Center again. The job that such an expert team can pull off is what saved them in the decisive minutes, which could have been looser if the work had been more constant.

Again many minutes for Reaves. Again Bradley was the starter. Again Rondo did a lot in a little. Virtues and defects of these Lakers, which are yet to be found. The greater verticality of Rozier, who chose a good day to straighten out what is a bad start to the season for his part, and teammates like Ball or Bridges made the locals suffer when it came to standing on defense. It wasn’t, however, until the second part that they really noticed. Melo had already tipped off before the break so that Los Angeles could see the game from above and not from below, but that start of the third period was appalling. It coincided with Westbrook, another disputed game, on the court. Rondo came out to plug holes but ended up being sent off by a badly measured blow to Rozier, by which that route was also exhausted in the second quarter. They had recovered from being eight down up to three times to close that third with a triple by Monk from the center of the court, so the trend seemed upward and a less moved night closing could be expected, but no. Fourteen up were put with nine minutes left. With Carmelo collaborating even in defense, they stayed at eleven in the absence of five minutes. And the blackout came. Ball opened the ban and the Hornets loosed so much that, plays later, Miles Bridges was making the triple of the tie at 115 in a transition of which only eight seconds had been played. With the Lakers having time to think about a near-complete possession, a slate play came out resulting in a Davis 3-pointer that missed the rim, which is a good summary of the disaster. In overtime the Hornets took four ahead and Davis scored, then assisted, then scored again and finished with a bunt to block Rozier’s first triple to tie, with Cody Martin missing the second and final to close off another day of high pulsations in California.