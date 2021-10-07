Advance the first week of the preseason of the NBA and some things are becoming clear. For example Doncic wants to make good that prognosis to fight for him Mvp, returning in much better shape than after last year’s vacation and dominating the court in a short time. For example, that the Cavaliers want to test their regular phase rotation already in these games and that Ricky Rubio may see his contribution reduced to a less leading but equally important role. For example, that the Lakers are taking it easy and things are not going the way they wanted either.

The most interesting game of the past day was the Warriors-Nuggets, resolved by only two points of difference. Rivers and Morris formed the Denver field team, with Dozier supporting the defensive duties, leaving Facu Campazzo on the bench. The Argentine played 22 minutes and scored 6 points. Nikola Jokic was the most outstanding, making it clear that he is still the reigning MVP: 17 points and 10 rebounds. The Warriors came back in the fourth quarter and it was with two triples in a row from Mychal Mulder that they secured the victory.

In Phoenix the duel that threw the Lakers out of the playoffs last season was repeated. And the Suns won again. Without James and also with the absences of Howard and Westbrook, but with more bad news than just the loss to the runner-up. During the night it was learned that Trevor ariza, one of the triple and defense specialists who have signed this summer, will be out for at least two months after having surgery on his right ankle, according to the team, so Vogel is left without a clear replacement for LeBron in the position eaves. The Suns easily won a game decided in the third quarter and without Booker.

Of the Spaniards, highlight Ricky Rubio, substitute in the victory of the Cavs, and Willy Hernangómez, substitute in the victory of the Pels. The Catalan was seen behind ‘SexLand’, Sexton and Garland, in what seems to be the usual trend if there is no transfer before; 8 points, 6 assists and a good connection with Mobley, the team’s new center. The Madrilenian was not successful, missing six of his nine shots to finish with 7 points and 7 rebounds; Jonas Valanciunas was the starter as ‘5’ and neither Williamson nor Ingram played.

NBA results

Suns 117-105 Lakers

Pistons 115-105 Spurs

Hawks 96-99 Cavaliers

Pelicans 104-86 Magic

Mavericks 111-101 Jazz

Warriors 118-116 Nuggets

Clippers 98-113 Kings