The Los Angeles Lakers have equaled their record after starting the 2021-22 season with back-to-back losses. Even without superstar forward LeBron James, Los Angeles pulled off a valiant 125-121 road victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night.

This season has so far been a mixed bag for the Purple and Gold franchise. After two disappointing performances against the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns, the Lakers appear to have found their groove as they continue to build their chemistry.

While Los Angeles as a team is still imagining and feeling each other, one player has excelled in his first four games. And he’s not newly acquired point guard Russell Westbrook. That man is rookie Austin Reaves.

It’s only been four games in the new season, but Reaves is already slowly winning the hearts of the Laker Nation; and also head coach Frank Vogel. Vogel played the undrafted point guard for 30 minutes in just the third game of his NBA career.

And not that Reaves saw a lot of trash time. Those 30 minutes came in a very close competition against the Spurs that fell apart. That shows how much trust and faith Vogel already has in his rookie.

This also did not come out of nowhere. Reaves played a few minutes of the fourth quarter against Memphis. Also, in his NBA debut, even though the game was pretty out of his league at the time, the 23-year-old was still part of the Lakers’ fourth-quarter unit that made things a bit interesting in what could. have been one more game. disastrous loss for the Phoenix Suns.

Reaves is giving his coach plenty of reasons to take a look. It will definitely be difficult to keep it off the floor, especially if you are doing something like this.

I leapt up off my couch on this shot. The COMPOSURE and balls of Austin Reaves on this pull-up jumpshot. Looks like such a simple play, but how many Rooks are this controlled in the heat of the game, almost as if the game’s slowed down for him. Bravo. #TheBookOfReaveselation pic.twitter.com/vcm0Dg1HXR – Lakers Legacy (@LakersLegacyPod) October 27, 2021

This boy’s guts. He even did it at a time of great pressure in the fourth quarter with the match still pending. The awareness of getting the pump fake before zooming in for a better mid-range look is definitely impressive for a newbie.

But what stands out more than anything is the sheer audacity to even take that shot considering the players around him at the Lakers.

I mean, I had an open Anthony Freakin ‘Davis, one of the best players in the world, on the right wing for a 3-point shot that could have tied the game. Instead, he took it with confidence and calmly brought down the free throw line jump shot that cut the lead to one.

Reaves is not a star by any means, but he is the best example of a guy who knows exactly what to do on the basketball court. He plays within his role, does not try to do too much and simply understands what he must do to contribute to a positive impact.

Austin Reaves on the money to Dwight Howard with a solid seal and strong finish 😤 Lakeshow is gaining a whole lot of momentum 👀 pic.twitter.com/JXocnH8Lkc – ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 25, 2021

Anthony Davis on what Austin Reaves and Malik Monk provided tonight: pic.twitter.com/dX5F8ISf2c – Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) October 27, 2021