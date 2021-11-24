The Lakers made a considerable comeback in last Sunday’s game against the Pistons, the altercation between James and Stewart, and the feeling within the team but also in the heads of many fans was that this could be a turning point during the season. As if losing clearly against Detroit could not fall lower and the recovery without the brightest star was a sign of change. Well, maybe it’s time for that thought to fade of everyone’s minds. Only a few hours passed and it was seen that those bad vibrations are far from being scared away from the bosom of the staff.

It was not enough that James failed again at Madison, who also did not play there last year, after the League sanction for the intentional slap of Isaiah Stewart at Little Caesars Arena. There also had to be a penalty for Anthony Davis, the second best player on this team.. The power forward had symptoms of fever during the first part of the day, it was doubtful to play and he arrived less than an hour before the game, which prevented him from doing a correct warm-up. It was another stone in the way for the Lakers, who did not give the same sense of start in the face of adversity that they did in Detroit two days before.

It is true that there was a comeback and it was not small. 25 points (54-29) in the second quarter, they became nothing when it came to the fourth act, but in the hot part of the meeting the Angelenos couldn’t sink their teeth. It is true that the Knicks are not the Pistons, but they are not the Nets either (the comparison that will not be liked in NY) and they continue to have a large squad to play games like that.

The anger that Westbrook and Davis brought out, especially in Detroit the previous game, suffocating opposing players when they saw LeBron James sent off, was not seen at Madison Square Garden. That fang was missing. The two played well for the circumstances, with very good numbers especially for the first one, but the others also play. A very valid element last season that had remained in no man’s land, Immanuel Quickley, made four triples in the fourth quarter to completely disarm some Lakers that, despite approaching a point, they did not get ahead when they had the opportunity and fell again, never to return.

The first push, with Fournier on fire, was a 10-0. The Lakers already had to row hard from early on, but the canoe next to them took away the stickers. Barrett was also successful going in and driving on the outside and formed a good pair with the French guard, who would go up to 26 points with 6/9 in triples. Malik Monk’s desire meant that the difference did not go to a scandal before the end of the first quarter and, despite being already unhooked, he allowed the distance to not be insurmountable. The strength of Randle or Toppin was too much for, say, a lazy Davis because of how he had his head. But little by little they got closer. The beginning of the second half was a gale in which Westbrook did everything and took advantage of the point that they put in defense to convert everything that came to his hands into points. 25 of the 31 points of the ‘0’ of the Lakers were from the rest. In the middle of the third quarter, equality was close to being real and the meeting entered another dimension. A triple by Carmelo, cheered on by Madison for what was his hobby, made it 85-84 entering the final period, but that was all. The Knicks put the turbo with a great Quickley and without Randle, held back by five fouls on the bench, and were able to close the night with some slack. Another hectic night for Vogel’s.