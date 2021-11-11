The Lakers, at least, They have recovered their pride, the competitive instinct that, between injuries and lack of boil, one wondered if they were losing themselves in this prologue, still, from the 2021-22 season. After their two horrendous losses to the Thunder and a tiptoe pass through Portland, almost without showing up, the Lakers seemed doomed to a premature and horrible crisis, with the Hornets and especially the Heat on their way to the Staples. But with a lot of drama, extra time in the two games and a tremendous emotional swing, they have taken them forward. With much merit. Good wins, just like the two against the Thunder were bad losses.

The Lakers, 7-5 after this grueling 120-117 to the Heat, They have won the three games that, at this point, they have had to resolve in extra time. Two in a row. These last two sound like a lifeline, like sewing thread at an important moment, that of good intentions at the beginning of the year; swerving before leaving the track without even starting the race. They are still without LeBron James, who has played only six games (half). They are still without Horton-Tucker, Nunn and Ariza. And for this game against the fearsome Heat they were left without Rondo, key against the Hornets, and Reaves, an undrafted rookie who has been one of the few joys of the Angelenos at this start of the season. There are six (one of them LeBron, in addition) of the rotation who were not. A situation anything but propitious but against which the Lakers, and that’s a lot, wanted to rebel. They played irregularly, they had ugly sections and other excellent ones, the game lost and won. And they ended up taking it away. By will. Almost a carbon copy of everything that happened against the Hornets, but against a better opponent.

One that, yes, he was left without Jimmy Butler, injured in the first half. And now he has three defeats in four games after scaring in his presentation in the season with a very high level (7-4 now). The Heat, coming off a very ugly loss in Denver and the Jokic-Morris mess, had a good time to indulge. And they had it close: they won 96-107 with less than five minutes to go. But they did not tie the match. And they lost even though the Lakers added 23 losses. They lost throwing, and this is striking, 19 more free throws (16 the Lakers, 35 them). They lost against some Lakers in the box, who are trying to get out of a serious threat of identity crisis and who at times are carried away by a state of chaotic nervousness. For them, for the Heat, it was a bad loss. Even counting on Butler’s discharge.

The roller coaster that is any Lakers game reached a paroxysm. Many changes of command on the scoreboard, streaks, blows, constant interventions by the referees… But, given the circumstances, the Lakers left some of their best moments of the season. Their defense is far from being what it would have to be for them to be candidates again, but it is beginning to take on a certain body. The secondaries stepped forward and the leaders led. Without excuses and with irregular moments, but they showed their faces. Anthony Davis added 24 points, 13 rebounds and 4 assists with a tremendous effort on defense and Russell Westbrook finished with 25 points, 12 rebounds, 14 assists and 8 losses. It’s the Westbrook experience: He had exceptional moments, he always played at a thousand per hour and was key in the reaction of the last quarter. He also insisted on playing the triple winger that he almost never hits when he could avoid extra time and had some confusing losses that could be lethal. But, with everything in the balance, he signed a great game. Not perfect, because hardly ever anything is perfect with him. But It was one of those days when the positive crushes the negative. And it must also be said.

Malik Monk had the decisive appearance for a Lakers who made 18 3-pointers with a brilliant 47% (18/38). And that without aim (1/5) of a Carmelo Anthony who was important in many other things (in the end, 12 + 7). But it was Monk, with 27 points and a 10/13 shooting, some baskets of pure talent at critical moments, who emerged as an unexpected hero. And very necessary. He is a player with a very high ceiling, one who can be crucial as a rotation piece in these Lakers, who they finally noticed Ellington’s return (12 points with 4 triples) and remembered how important Avery Bradley can be (defense and 17 points with 5 triples). A great collective display against a very unconvincing Heat. Adebayo was very good (28 + 10 + 4 with 6 steals) and Lowry (18 + 11 assists) seemed on the verge of taking the game in the fourth quarter. But, beyond the work and rebounds of PJ Tucker, little else: Herro came out like a shot (27 points) but missed a lot in key moments, including two triples to turn the score in the last minute of extra time, when no one seemed to want to win. The Lakers gave away attacks and were not even able to hit the bottom with 119-117. But the Heat missed three out of four free throws (two a weak Robinson, one Adebayo) and ended up losing a game they were very favorites and came out bruised and without Butler. A game that enlightened the Lakers. More whole, harder, more collective. With sparks of talent, clear and intoned secondary references. So, waiting for LeBron and everyone else, yeah. Win or lose.