The Lakers don’t have a quiet day. Or chain two in a row, which would really conform to reality. It is not hyperbole. Now it’s time to tour in fiefdoms for those who go as visitors and continue without beating the irregularity. Green shoots were seen in recent weeks, but for now everything is on hold. The losses due to coronavirus are unsettling all the competition and they are no exception, out there they can be saved, but the game developed in Minnesota against the Timberwolves with which they had available is far from acceptable for a standard fan of such a franchise demanding like the angelina.

At the Target Center the locals went over the top. 110-92 was the end result. Isaiah Thomas (19) he was the Lakers’ leading scorer on his return to the franchise. Karl-Anthony Towns (28) he was the best of all the participants.

It came with a streak of three wins in a row but two of them against two teams in decline, Thunder and Magic, and the last against a Mavs without Doncic in the last second with a triple by Austin Reaves. The rookie was one of those who could not play when he was out, like Monk, Nunn, Howard and Bradley, by contact with a positive, Talen Horton-Tucker. Vogel’s team had, therefore, their leading trio available and a signing, Thomas, to face this match against an opponent who still hits more lurching than they, but not even like that.

With only 5:19 minutes of the second half elapsed came the last straw for the Lakers. Jaden mcdaniels fell to the floor dragging the left leg of Anthony Davis, who put his hand to his knee in an alarming way. He did not play again. According to the first glance of the doctors it is not serious, but they will wait to do a second examination to rule out another important injury.

It hit hard. He reacted. Davis’ injury, especially due to his gestures, raised fear for the worst and caused a contagion effect, if the parallelism is allowed, on his teammates. The Angelenos, who had clearly been outmatched in the first half, were getting into a good position for the comeback. Five points minutes after seeing -14 on the pavilion’s email. After Davis’ retirement the team fell and even Thomas, eager to return to the NBA, ended up a bit unhinged and facing Okogie for no apparent reason. Although Davis is being the worst of the Lakers’ top three in recent games and finishing few possessions with shots, something that was working in the case of Westbrook, there was a reason in this meeting: in the first period already he had hurt himself, there in the ankle. The team is a chrome and it seems that a one-eyed man has looked at it, although the performance of the others, healthier, was not safe: LeBron appeared to do makeup between the third and fourth sets, Carmelo missed seven of his nine triples and Ellington and Bazemore are not to be offensive references. Towns was a beast in the first thirty minutes and made part of the advantage with which others like Nowell played, successful as a substitute. When the visitors were twenty down and with a quarter to play, they decided to definitely lower the blind and think about the following commitment: Chicago (if that game is played, the schedule was delayed to give the Bulls more air).