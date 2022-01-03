The Lakers thorns are removed from the body. It hurts to take them out, but they disappear and the pain gradually lessens. The Timberwolves, who had beaten them both games this season, were one of them. Finch’s team had to arrive lacking their main star, Karl-Anthony Towns, for them to be able to win their own home court. The ghosts are moving away, again, little by little.

108-103 It was the end result of this evening in which the Lakers again had to make an effort to come back. That story is far from over, apparently.

The Timberwolves they pulled the return of Anthony Edwards and a dominating Naz Reid in the paint, another Lakers problem already described ad nauseam and for which no solution is found, to do their job. The Angelenos relied on the veterans, how could it be if not if the majority are, to destroy the spirit of the rival in the last quarter and add a victory that balances the balance of victory and defeat again.

It didn’t seem like it was going to be that way, but these Lakers are groundhog day until something radically changes. They got into the second period with an advantage that was around five points for many minutes, with the wisdom to take advantage of the opponent’s weaknesses, but they squandered it in just two minutes. And for three errors, one of them clamorous for not being concentrated, in defense, the great slab with which they have to carry this campaign. 45-45. And the best Reid came out. Even to answer LeBron, who scored a triple before the break with which he hoped to return the advantage to his team without waiting for the 2 + 1 of the pivot in his face in the subsequent play.

Things were changing. As we said before, little by little. Westbrook had nine turnovers, but committed eight in the first half and only one in the second. It has to hit a song in the teeth and that, obviously, is also negative. Reid reached 23 points during the third period and stayed there nailed, did not return to contribute more in attack. The Wolves began to pass the ball like the hot potato of the Grand Prix and were lagging behind. Special mention to starter Malik Monk and his 22 points, for two miracle baskets by Anthony and Bradley on the final pull and for the overly nervous Minnesota losing streak, which scored a single basket in play in the final two and a half minutes.