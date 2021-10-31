10/31/2021 at 1:25 PM CET

Imanol Alguacil’s Real Sociedad receives Marcelino Garcia Toral’s Athletic Club in one of the great matches of the 12th day of LaLiga with the intention of regaining the leadership, now in possession of Real Madrid after their victory against Elche. Still without Mikel Oyarzabal, the most decisive player in the system, those from San Sebastián are looking for another victory at the Reale Arena.

The txuri-urdin, who have only lost one match – against FC Barcelona in the LaLiga premiere – so far in the 2021/22 season, They have turned their fiefdom into an impregnable territory: they do not know what it is to lose and they have four victories and three draws between all competitions. With 24 points out of 33 possible, Real Sociedad has started the 12th day as a solo leader.

The lions, meanwhile, have a total of four consecutive games without losing with two wins and two draws and have risen to eighth position with 17 points after a difficult start in LaLiga. Marcelino’s team has pending accounts: after losing the final of the Copa del Rey 2020, the team He does not know what it is to win against Real Sociedad at home since March 2017.

Staying in the lead, the great goal

The San Sebastián team is currently one of the fittest teams in the Spanish championship: they have 10 consecutive games without losing in LaLiga and a total of 13 among all competitions.. With an attractive football proposal, the determination of its most important names and the appearance and consolidation of young talents, Real Sociedad’s leadership is no surprise.

The Basques have grown a lot in the last two seasons, reaching the final of the Copa del Rey and winning it, and the team is going through one of the best moments in its recent history. The LaLiga title is a great illusion, something they have not achieved since the 1980/81 and 1981/82 seasons.