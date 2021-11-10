The Mayos of Navojoa To the surprise of many, they took first place in the first part of the 2021-2022 season of the Mexican Arc League of the Pacific after their close 3-2 victory against the Yaquis of Ciudad Obregón.

The long-awaited leadership came after a great performance by 31-year-old right-hander Octavio Acosta during six episodes in which he barely tolerated four hits without scoring with seven strikeouts to achieve his second success of the season.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH! The right-hander, Octavio Acosta, worked for 6 episodes, without a run, 7 strikeouts and only 4 hits, achieving his second win of the season. Presented by Laboratorio BioClínico Martinez # VamosMayos # MayosDeCorazón 🪓 # SomosTradition 🏹 pic.twitter.com/2ocs01s9x0 – Mayos de Navojoa (@OficialMayos) November 10, 2021

Again the American Kyle Martin He was in charge of opening the board for the leaders with a sovereign hit that disappeared throughout the right wing in a two-ball count and a strike at the height of the fourth inning.

THE EIGHTH CAME! KYLE, KYLE, KYLEEEE MAAAAAAARTIN 🔥 ⚾ 🇺🇸 # LaMPXSKY # SKYSportsMX # VamosMayos # MayosDeCorazón 🪓 # SomosTradition 🏹 pic.twitter.com/T9d6GkRy8t – Mayos de Navojoa (@OficialMayos) November 10, 2021

Similarly, the receiver’s fourth homer had a lot of importance. Alan Espinoza which ultimately meant the victory race.

PAAAACAAATELAAAAS! Jesús Alán Espinoza, extends the advantage with a bomb to the left. Mays 3 x 0. Presented by Mofles El Rayito # VamosMayos # MayosDeCorazón 🪓 # SomosTradition 🏹 pic.twitter.com/byzZUGgfon – Mayos de Navojoa (@OficialMayos) November 10, 2021

The boys of Navojoa With this result, they come close to leading the Mexican Arch League In their qualifying stage then four years without achieving it, the last time they did it was in the 2016-2017 season with income of 39 successes and 29 failures.

Much has had to do with the role of management with the incorporation of new players for this season who have brought a great change to the offense of the tribe, leaders in home runs (31), fifth in batting average (.265), leaders in SLU (.415).

On the offensive, the promising Mexican has stood out Tirso Órnelas, one of the biggest revelations of the tournament, along with the additions of the Cuban Roel Santos as foreman of the lineup and of the American Martin who right now leads the home runs throughout the Arco League, while of great relevance has also been the return of the Antillean Maikel Serrano.

If excellent numbers are leaving the offense very relevant, they are also those of the pitching.

The tribe’s pitchers are second in ERA at 2.96, second only to the Yaquis, while they are the best WHIP at just 1.16 thanks in large part to their low rate of average per nine innings (3.2) and their dominance with only 219 indisputable allowed.