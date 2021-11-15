Related news

Twitter users are getting the point linguistic debates. Adhesive tape, lupins or highlighters have already starred in the past fierce struggles between those who went outside the norm when giving them names outside the usual standards, always influenced by their place of origin, and those who were limited to call them by the name that the dictionary collects for them.

On this occasion, Twitter brings us a new controversy, this time related to the utensil used to unclog pipes by applying pressure by manual force. An object that is in every house, usually stored under the sink, and that nobody likes too much to have to use because of the cumbersomeness of the matter. With a wooden or plastic handle, normally, and a suction cup on the end, no jam can resist you.

What surely most know as plungerIt also has many other lesser known names thanks to the diversity that exists in our country. Thus, this object is also known as soup, distiller, soup, pacifier, drain opener, checlete, suck and suction cup, among others. These have been some of the options that the profile that has launched the linguistic challenge these days has put on the table in its tweet:

What do you call this? soup, plunger, distiller, slap, pacifier, drainpipe, chuclete, suck or suction cup? pic.twitter.com/pBEnULBST7 – LaYayaDanger (@DangerousYayos) November 7, 2021

The contributions to the debate, although less numerous than on other occasions, have been equally enriching, since if there was any doubt about the real use of some of the proposed names, it has been dispelled thanks to them:

Suckers. I have looked for it out of curiosity and it is! pic.twitter.com/amuiV7EaKH – Honeypen (@honeypen) November 8, 2021

Plunger 😊 – Unasimplehumana (@ campanyya71) November 8, 2021

Plunger or eso ese🤣 – The girl of the town (@Laninadelpueblo) November 7, 2021

Pacifier – Mauricio Peralta (@iciorrll) November 7, 2021

Plunger or suction cup, it depends on what you want to use – ALPE (@ xequebo2) November 7, 2021

Suction cup or plunger – Bichito (@ Bichitodeluz198) November 8, 2021

The chupacacas🧛‍♂️ – Marcelo Rodríguez (@ Marcelorguezd93) November 7, 2021

Disruptor in the Canary Islands. We don’t get stuck at all. We were tupe😜 – Aleshka (@Aleshka_Nosey) November 8, 2021

The thing that is under the pile – La Espesita (@LEspesita) November 7, 2021

Uncover the toilet pic.twitter.com/L5sm8tDaqk – 🔯Bonilla 🔯🐈☘️ (@poeta_pueblo) November 8, 2021

These names are found in the Wikipedia page dedicated to the object, but not in the dictionary of the Royal Spanish Academy, which only includes plunger such as the “utensil consisting of a rubber suction cup with a handle, used to unclog pipes”. Of course, it should be noted that the debate has given more than itself for some tweeters, who have gone in very different directions.

That’s an old satisfayer … 🙄🙄😏😏😏 – Er pirate (@erburrodeboss) November 7, 2021

Satisfy – Alberto Fernández (@ albertoski_77) November 8, 2021

This is a pipeline satisfyer – carmelo (@ruviocanario) November 7, 2021

And it is that this type of debate, apparently, also lends itself to letting the imagination fly.

