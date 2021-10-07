The global sports streaming platform will offer the boxing evening that will feature the stellar match between Mauricio Lara and Josh warrington at Emerald Headingley Stadium in Leeds (UK) next Saturday, September 4. The night will also feature the undisputed world lightweight champion, Katie taylor, who will put all her belts on the line against the IBF mandatory challenger, Jennifer Han.

Josh Warrington ‘The Leeds Warrior’ (30-1, 7 KOs) was brought down by Mexican Mauricio Lara ‘Bronco’ (22-2, 15 KOs) in a sensational fight at the SSE Arena in Wembley in February, and in this spectacular evening he will try to get revenge before a devoted audience in the house of the Leeds rhinos in the biggest fight of his career.

“I have never been very talkative, I prefer to speak in the ring”

“I have never been very talkative, I prefer to speak in the ring,” Lara assured. “I am going to repeat my performance on September 4. Hit once, hit twice. Warrington must know I’m coming for him. It’s about pride. This is for Mexico ”. For his part, Warrington explains that this “has been a period of ups and downs, time to reflect and re-evaluate myself. I have seen the first fight a dozen times, I am mentally and physically ready for Mauricio. It will not be the same result, I want revenge and rewrite the script ”.

“I’m back with the preparatory workouts in the United States, working hard and focused on delivering another great performance against a tough and experienced opponent.”

On the other hand, undisputed lightweight champion Taylor (18-0, 6 KOs) will defend her WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO crowns against her latest mandatory challenger Jennifer Han (18-3-1, 1 KOs), in the co-feature event, another great stage for the best in women’s boxing.

Regarding the fight, Taylor confesses: “My last fights have been behind closed doors, and having the public and outdoors in Leeds again will create a very special atmosphere. I am back with training preparations in the United States, working hard and focused on delivering another great performance against a tough and experienced opponent. ” For his part, Hans is clear: “I want to thank Katie for this opportunity. Enjoy your belts while you have them… ”.

