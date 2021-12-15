12/15/2021 at 12:44 CET

David Page

The large energy groups cover the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, at the launch of the national green energy megaproject that will have a billion dollar injection of European funds. The Executive has given the green light to PERTE for renewable energies, renewable hydrogen and storage, which will concentrate 6.9 billion of public funds and will mobilize another 9.5 billion of private investments.

In the midst of the energy crisis with electricity and gas prices at maximum, and after the clash between the Government and companies over the measures to contain the rise in electricity bills and to finance the energy transition policy, Sánchez has managed to unite in an act for top executives of the main companies in the sector.

In the list of supporters in the presentation of the PERTE of green energies were the CEO of Endesa, José Bogas; the CEO of Iberdrola Spain, Ángeles Santamaría (the president of the group, Ignacio Sánchez Galán, did not attend); the CEO of Repsol, Josu Jon Imaz; the pair of CEOs of Cepsa, the current one, Philippe Boisseau, and the one who will replace him in January, Marteen Wetselaar; the president of Red Eléctrica de España, Beatriz Corredor; the president of Enagás, Antonio Llardén; the CEO of Villar Mir Energía, María Luisa Huidobro; or the head of the Naturgy renewables area, Jorge Barredo.

The strategic project for the recovery and economic transformation (PERTE) of renewable energies, renewable hydrogen and storage is the third of the major investment programs of the Spanish Recovery Plan. “It is one of the most exciting projects for me & rdquor ;, Sánchez underlined in the presentation, and thus joins the PERTE of the electric and connected vehicle -which already has the ok also from the European Commission- and the vanguard of health.

More than 16.3 billion euros

The Executive intends mobilize investments of more than 16,300 million euros with the new green energy project and promote the creation of 280,000 jobs between direct, indirect and induced. The public investments, singularly financed with the European funds of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, will amount to 6,900 million and the private sector will contribute investments for another 9,500 million.

Spain launches green hydrogen revolution with the new PERTE. Hydrogen is the branch of the project that concentrates the most resources, with 1,555 million of public funds and another 2,800 million of private investment. And with this, Spain aspires to achieve a green hydrogen power of 4 gigawatts (GW) by 2030, which would mean keeping 10% of the target set by the European Union in its hydrogen strategy for the entire continent.

Precisely business giants such as Iberdrola, Endesa, Naturgy, Repsol, Cepsa, Enagás or Acciona are in this race to enter the great business of green hydrogen (which does not emit greenhouse gases when produced with renewable energies) and have millionaire projects to start production plants in Spain. European funds channeled through PERTE can be used to promote some of these projects.

With the new megaproject of the Recovery Plan, the Executive also intends subsidize hydrogen applications in heavy transport (ships, railways, trucks and buses) and large-scale electrolyzer projects, promoting renewable hydrogen clusters linked to the current consumption points of hydrogen of fossil origin.

The aid for the deployment and integration of renewables contemplated in the PERTE amounts to 765 million, which will allow the mobilization of another 1,600 million of private capital. The objective is to consolidate the country as a power of renewables and consolidate its industrial value chain in green energies.

Wanted strengthen the manufacturing capacity of equipment and components associated with renewables, as well as the replacement of old wind turbines with new machines and the development of biogas. Through the PERTE calls, the offshore energy test platforms will also be subsidized and will support pilot projects for these, and will pay for the adaptation of ports to offshore wind energy.

The bulk of Perte’s aid lines will be available between 2022 and 2023, and the projects will run until 2026. The Government emphasizes that there are already some programs underway and that four calls for proposals endowed with 500 million have just passed the public information phase and the calls will be launched next week. According to government estimates, the investment mobilized by the Ministry for the Ecological Transition It will generate an impact on the country’s GDP of more than 12,300 million and a gross added value of almost 11,000 million.

The economic support of the PERTE of Renewables, Hydrogen and Storage will be granted, in general, through calls for competitive competition to select the projects. The objective is to start with four of them next week so that they can be resolved in the first quarter of 2022. In the calls, priority will be given to short-term investment that is compatible with the achievement of the goals set in the medium and long term.