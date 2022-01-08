01/08/2022 at 18:49 CET

Chany sebastian

El Aliste, the largest river in Zamora to which it gives its name, so revered for its benefits as it is feared for its floods, has entered winter and changed from 2021 to 2022 without recovering its characteristic and imposing flow that for centuries has yielded tribute to the great Esla and since December 1934 to the Ricobayo reservoir. The floods typical of these dates have given way to a channel of earth, dust, sand and stones.

Never ever in known history has the brave Aliste River reached winter (December 21) and even less the dry New Year. The Alistano saying says that “if the Ready does not run for the Saints, bad year & rdquor ;: 69 days later and in the middle of wintering the river overcame the valley of” La Aguilera & rdquor; de Valer and reaches the end of Flores on the way to Gallegos del Río. On his way he will have to fill deep wells like those of “El Frenón & rdquor; and “La Table & rdquor; in Flores and those of “Las Barandas & rdquor; and the “Saya Verde & rdquor; in Gallegos del Río. It’s been dry since June 14, 2021: 208 days ago today.

Although many believe that the Aliste has already been running all the way since September, the reality is not like that. It is the waters from the Cold River that after being born in the “Fuente de Moya Pan & rdquor; (Sierra de Culebra), between Ferreras de Arriba and Sarracín de Aliste, passes through Riofrío and Valer, where it collects the waters of the Espinoso river, (from Cabañas and Campogrande) maintaining its flow throughout the year. After the summer, the Cold reaches Gallegos del Río where it pays tribute to Aliste. Its waters are what have been helping the Esla reservoir to survive for several months. El Aliste stopped running in June, which meant that in 2021 it was more dry than active: only initially in San Pedro and Mahide.

The Aliste river is born in the surroundings of Portillo de San Pedro, of San Pedro de las Herrerías, Sierra de la Culebra, at around 1,110 meters of altitude. Next to it, in its beginnings, the old Youth Camp “San Ignacio de Loyola & rdquor; where thousands of children from Spain and Portugal have used its waters in their summer stays.

The Aliste is the longest river in the natural region, traveling 72 kilometers and 50 meters from the Sierra de la Culebra aquifer until it empties into the Esla. Its estimated average contribution is 133.8 cubic hectometres of water per year.

Its flow is usually very variable during its journey as both its aquifer and those of most of its tributaries depend on the rains: dry in summer and reckless due to its floods in autumn, spring and winter.

Their The main tributaries are the Frío and Espinoso rivers that, coming from Valer, join them on the left at Gallegos del Río, the Mena de Tolilla, Mellanes and Tola and El Cebal, from Grisuela and Villarino, which join them at “El Rodillón & rdquor; (Stripe of Fradellos, Valer and Flores) where it has not yet arrived. To them are added 37 dry streams or streams, many of them dependent on the rains, among them the “Valdeladrón & rdquor; that comes from Ferreruela.

On its route it crosses a total of 18 towns in the lands of Aliste and Alba: San Pedro de las Herrerías, Mahide, Pobladura, Las Torres, Palazuelo, San Vicente de la Cabeza, Bercianos, Valer (La Aguilera), Flores, Gallegos del Río, Domez, Vegalatrave, Losacino, Castillo (It borders the fortress of Alba de Aliste County), Muga de Alba, Carbajales de Alba (its bank was a paradise before the reservoir set back), Videmala and Villanueva de los Corchos.

A riverbank that once supplied mills, cattle and orchards

The Aliste River has been a paradise for one of the fish delicacies, the river eels, Eurihalin fish that spend most of their lives in the sea and another part in the rivers, with catadromous behavior: they leave the rivers to go to spawn in the sea. In the case of the European eel (that was the alistana), the spawning places are in the Sargasso Sea, a place chosen for 140 million years more than 1,400 kilometers from Aliste. Thus, its route was from the Sargasso Sea to the Atlantic Ocean for arrivals in Porto (Portugal), going up the Douro River and diverting along the Esla River in search of the warm waters of the Aliste.

The origin of its extinction is obvious: the construction and closure of the Ricobayo waterfall in 1935, which modified the natural course and cut off its entrance to Aliste. Among the oldest, they still remember that “the females were larger than the males and there were more than one meter; they were a delicacy & rdquor ;. In fact, eels can measure from 70 centimeters to 2 meters and live for 8 years for males and 12 for females. This meant that there were still eels until almost 1960. Another of the delicacies of the extinct Aliste was the river crab, to which were added barbels and escallos. Until the seventies of the twentieth century, the Aliste river maintained its flow to the towns of Valer and Flores even in summer where the abundant and lush orchards, today all abandoned, were watered with their waters by their own weight or with the waterwheels.

“Before it snowed and rained a lot, May came and you couldn’t leave your house every day raining, in January it snowing, now nothing. It is not uncommon for rivers to dry up because most urban and rural sources are dry & rdquor; asserts an Alistano pastor. The Aliste river and its banks were once an authentic orchard that supplied water to towns, orchards, cattle, fulling mills and flour mills, and food (fish and vegetables). Two saints died on its shores: San Víctor Bracarense (patron of San Vitero) by Palazuelo and Santa Engracia slaughtered by her unrequited lover in Carbajales. Climate change has also come to rivers, which in the past enjoyed very good health with abundant flows.