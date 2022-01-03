Related news

The death of Carlos Marin, lead singer of Il Divo, shocked the whole world. Above all, those who knew him and were part of his career. Among them, his companions Urs Bühler (fifty), David miller (48) and Sébastien Izambard (48), who will return to surrender tribute the successful singer with an emotional gesture that they have revealed through their social networks.

As explained in a video, broadcast on their different platforms, the members of Il Divo have teamed up to create the Carlos Marín foundation, in memory of the late artist. Until now, they have not revealed the objective of the organization and, only, have limited themselves to making the announcement and remembering their partner, who passed away on December 19 at age 53 after spending several days admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Royal Manchester Hospital in England, after THE SPANISH report exclusively on the severity of your health.

In the same clip in which they revealed the creation of the foundation, Urs Bühler, David Miller and Sébastien Izambard recalled their experiences alongside the vocalist, who also have highlighted their artistic and personal qualities. “We started a journey together 17 years ago and it has been incredible for everyone. We had the privilege of performing on stages around the world for the best fans. Carlos Marín was more than an incredible personality, it was a rare combination of an impressive voice, beautiful and full of talent; I could sing whatever I wanted, “they commented.

“His passion, his sense of humor, his fun… came together to create a magical personality. He loved a lot of people around the world and we consider ourselves fortunate and honored for having acted with him for so many years, “said the members of Il Divo a few days after publicly saying goodbye to Carlos Marín, through a message issued through his YouTube channel.

Il Divo in a stock image. Gtres

It was last December 27, just the day on which the vocalist’s mortal remains were cremated in the La Almudena cemetery, in Madrid, when Urs Bühler, David Miller and Sébastien Izambard they gave the last goodbye to their partner in a live which they called ‘A Virtual Celebration Of Life’ and which was followed by more than 14,000 people. His participation in this special on the figure of Carlos Marín, whom they classified as “the man with the eternal smile”, occurred after his marked absences, at least physically, in the moments that were arranged to honor the singer.

Carlos Marín died 11 days after being admitted to the hospital, where he remained under strict medical observation due to his delicate state of health. According to the information to which this newspaper had access, the artist had his oxygen compromised and remained intubated and in an induced coma. The vocalist arrived at the medical center on December 8, a day after Il Divo suspended its presentation at the Hull Bonus Arena, Yorkshire, scheduled for that same night and as part of its Christmas tour in the United Kingdom, due to the illness of a person from the band.

It was not until December 16, a day after this medium reported on the critical situation of Carlos Marín, that the group revealed more details. “Our dear friend and colleague Carlos is in the hospital. We hope and pray for a quick recovery,” they expressed on their social networks, the same ones in which three days later they reported on the sad loss of the singer.

