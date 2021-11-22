The fear of losing money in college is nothing new, nor is it unfounded. Even before the pandemic, lockdown, and the more encouraged reopening process, the industry was already battling with the apparent dominance of action blockbusters, adaptations, and remakes that often seem to be the only thing that drives huge crowds to the movies. That was a concern for The Last Duel – 86%, but Ridley Scott believes that the main culprits are millennials.

On Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, Ridley Scott made an appearance regarding the premiere of his second movie of the year, House of Gucci. In it, the host asked him if Disney, owners of the 20th Century studio, had failed in the marketing of The last duel, a film that the director premiered in mid-October and which failed at the box office. The filmmaker responded that he rather attributes the disappointing gross to younger audiences and their disinterest:

Disney did a fantastic job of promotion. The bosses loved the movie because I was worried they were going to make it. I think it boils down to what we have now, which are audiences that were raised on their damn cell phones. Millennials who don’t want to learn anything unless you teach it to them on the phone.

The Last Duel – 86% is a period film that is told through the perspective of each of its three protagonists: two medieval knights who are best friends and the wife of one of them who accuses the other of having raped her, which provokes the confrontation of the title. The film has a stellar cast of Jodie Comer, Adam Driver and Matt Damon, but it grossed just $ 27 million against a budget of close to $ 100 million. That is, not even a third of its production cost.

Ridley is not unaware of the box office failure. Blade Runner – 90%, a film now considered an indispensable science fiction classic, was beaten on release and failed to make a profit. However, this is just one example of several titles directed by him that met with the same fate. On whether he had done something different about the film or its marketing he said the following:

We all thought it was an excellent script and we did it. You can’t have wins all the time. I’ve never had a regret in any of the movies I’ve done. Any. I learned from the beginning to be my only critic. The only thing you really should have a say in is what you just did. Make sure you’re happy with it and don’t look back. That’s how I am.

Scott, one of the most prolific directors in the industry, is pending this week the premiere of Gucci’s house, a crime drama about the murder of one of the heirs of that fashion firm at the hands of his own ex-wife. The film will hit theaters this weekend and the Brit is already preparing to start next year Kitbag, his film about the life of Napoleon Bonaparte with Joaquin Phoenix as the politician and military man.

