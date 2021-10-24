In the world of television, streaming services now taking over, the viewer can find an infinite variety of products so different from each other. While fantasy, as well as historical shows, has garnered critical attention, it is also the audience’s job to make a production successful or not. This is not only reflected in your ratings, but also in the decisions you make to generate more related content.

Historical dramas like The Crown – 90% have positioned themselves, but there are also action and adventure stories that notably transcend such as the particular case of Game of Thrones – 98% despite its unsuccessful end, however, it still has a lot to count on with the spin-offs that are being prepared. At the end of last year Vikings – 90% aired its last season successfully, but Netflix has not allowed a gap in its catalog and will soon launch Vikings: Valhalla.

However, there is another version of those pagan cultures and their confrontations seen from a particular conflict where a man has a constant internal struggle over his identity or belonging to being the son of Saxons educated by Vikings. The Last Kingdom – 75%, launched by the BBC in 2015 and acquired by the streaming giant from its second season, is close to coming to an end, as it was made official in May that the fifth season would be the last.

But that the series ends does not mean that there is nothing to tell. According to what has been reported in Deadline, the story will not mark its end in the last season, but in a feature film that has already started its pre-production process. The tape will be named Seven Kings Must Die and will run for two hours in total, of course with Alexander Dreymon in the lead role of Uhtred.

The tape will run under the direction of Ed bazalgette, who directed several episodes of seasons three and four, as well as has directed for other major series such as Doctor Who – 97% and The Witcher. So far it is known that the original cast will return to the screen, but it has not yet been revealed if there will be new members. Remember that the series is based on a series of books called The Saxon Stories by Bernard Cornwell.

Overall, the fifth season is a joint adaptation of the ninth and tenth novels: Warriors of the Storm and The Flame Bearer. Taking into account the books that are still pending, and if they intend to be faithful to them, it would be difficult for the story to finish being told in a couple of hours, so it would not be strange for Netflix to search, according to the answer of the public, make a second installment.

Production on the film will take place in Budapest next year, around the same time that the series is being screened; and trying to follow the thread of the books, between the last season and the movie we will see Uhtred reclaiming the land of his hometown, that is, Bebbanburg. Perhaps the greatest value that has been given to the program lies in what this important part of the construction of England that we know to this day means historically.