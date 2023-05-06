The Last of Us and three more titles are inducted into the Video Game Hall of Fame

Four legends are inducted into the Video Game Hall of Fame at its 2023 induction ceremony. They are: The Last of Us, Wii Sports, Computer Space, and Barbie Fashion Designer.

The event will take place this Saturday at The Strong National Museum of Play, in Rochester, New York.

Since 2015, a handful of video games have been chosen annually to integrate this kind of virtual Olympus.

They must meet four basic criteria: be a recognized icon, have transcended borders, influence the design and development of other games, and be popular over time.

Titles like Super Mario Bros. (1985), Tetris (1984), The Legend of Zelda (1986) and Street Fighter II: The World Warrior (1991) are some that are inducted into the Video Game Hall of Fame.

The arguments of the new titles of the Video Game Hall of Fame

In a statement, reproduced by Vandal, The reasons for choosing each inductee in the 2023 edition are given:

The Last of Us (2013): “Despite debuting in 2013, it remains very popular for its quality gameplay and solid story. The 2023 HBO adaptation has expanded its popularity.”

Wii Sports (2006): “His real influence is because he made players out of millions of people who had never played the game. It became a phenomenon and stories appeared about diverse groups of people, including seniors, on their sofas, sweating through virtual versions of bowling, tennis and more.

Computer Space (1971): “There was no video game industry in 1970. The programs we now call video games were stored on computers at universities and research laboratories, inaccessible to the public. Computer Space changed all this in 1971.”

Barbie Fashion Designer (1996): “Digital Domain / Mattel Media showed that a game aimed at girls could succeed by selling more than 500 thousand copies in two months. The game helped broaden the market at an important moment, still present, about genders and stereotypes.

The acts in the event this Saturday

But the event will not only feature references to the honored videogames, but to others that were already in the Hall. The organization explains it.

“Celebrate the 2023 World Video Game Hall of Fame inductees! with a day full of activities and iconic video game games!”, wrote The Strong Museum on its website.

“Get into the game by jumping, climbing and crawling through a life-size Mario level. Show your creative strengths by creating your own 8-bit Space Invader alien and use your imagination to build your own Minecraft block creation.”

A ceremony for joy.