Victims of the Alvia accident that derailed on the outskirts of Santiago in 2013 approached the test trip to demand that the authorities present prioritize the investigation of that event

The Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, Raquel Sánchez (i); the Secretary of State, Isabel Pardo de Vera (2d); the president of the Xunta, Alberto Núñez Feijóo (d) and the president of the Junta de Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco (i) Brais LorenzoEFE

The next December 21 the high speed circle will be closed at Galicia. The new section between Pedralba (Zamora) and Ourense, the last slope on the line from Madrid. It will come just ten years after Jose Blanco, What Acting Minister of Development, the first Galician high-speed line was released. Another socialist minister, Rachel Sanchez, will achieve this milestone that, however, arrives surrounded by shadows, as it will enter service without a maintenance contract for the catenary, the overhead contact line.

Adif has underway a bidding process for a contract to provide “preventive, predictive and corrective maintenance” services for the energy facilities of this new section and also of the Ourense-Santiago of this same line and of the section Vigo Urzaiz-A Coruña of the High Speed ​​Atlantic Axis. However, it is still being processed and sources familiar with the sector have confirmed to EL MUNDO that it will be impossible for it to enter service before the premiere.

Its award “will come a month after going into operation,” Adif acknowledged to this newspaper, although it guarantees that maintenance “is guaranteed” because the construction contract for this section “carries a pre-maintenance” that “covers preventive maintenance” , which refers to the jobs that are done in an ordinary way. In the event of a breakdown or if a corrective maintenance is necessary, they ensure that it would be covered “with the collateral contracts in force”, such as, for example, that of the previous section, Zamora-Pedralba.

Adif guarantees that “everything is completely covered, both preventive and corrective maintenance”, although it did make an attempt to correct this delay. In September, it put out to tender a second contract for the temporary maintenance services of the catenary facilities of the Pedralba – Ourense section. The previous one was tendered by Adif High Speed ​​and reaches a amount of 16,848,645 euros and 60 months of service and this corresponds to Adif and stays in 166,980 euros and four months.

The public tender has been declared void, so that a commissioning of the line has been approved without an operational maintenance contract. The importance of the contract is revealed by Adif himself in the tender dossier, ensuring that for railway operation “to be carried out with due security and regularity guarantees”, it is “essential” to maintain the electrification facilities “with efficiency criteria” .

Last Nov. 16 Tenders were opened with a single offer and sources from the railway sector indicate that, for the workers to be already on the railway section, it would be, in the best case scenario, two months. Meanwhile, yesterday the Minister of Transport toured the section together with the presidents of Galicia and Castile and Leon, Alberto Núñez Feijóo and Alfonso Fernánez Mañueco.

The line, which was a investment of 9,000 million and 16 years of work, arrives 11 years later that the first date that was managed for the arrival of the high speed to the community. The first stone of the Galician AVE was laid in 2001.

On the occasion of this test trip, they approached the stations of Chamartin and Ourense victims of the Alvia accident that in 2013 derailed on the outskirts of Santiago with 80 dead and 144 wounded. They delivered Raquel Sánchez, to the former minister Ana Pastor Yet the Secretary of State Isabel Pardo de Vera a letter in which they ask if before “giving propaganda and traveling the new section”, “Wouldn’t it be better to investigate what happened there so that it doesn’t happen again, as required by the EU?“.

The judicial investigation into the accident did not call into question any political decision, but it did call into question a technical one, especially one adopted under Blanco’s mandate: to change the project and leave the road on the curve where it derailed without protection from the European ERTMS security system. the Alvia, which some technicians attribute to the rush to inaugurate the line. Years later, the former minister denied it: “in no case did the election time mark the commissioning.”

For this accident they will sit on the bench the Head of Traffic Safety at Adif at the time of putting the line into operation, Andres Cortabitarte, and the train engineer, Francisco José Garzón.

