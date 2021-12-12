. Vicente Fernández died this December 12

This Sunday, December 12, 2021, the world of music and vernacular culture woke up in mourning. The great Vicente Fernández, died, at the age of 81, after more than four months of dealing with serious health problems, which kept him admitted to a hospital in the city of Guadalajara, Jalisco, in Mexico.

And in the midst of the pain and sadness that the death of “Chente” has produced, the millions of fans and followers of the singer have turned to the Mexican’s social networks, not only to express words of mourning and admiration to whoever was one of the legendary figures of music, but also to look at the photos and videos that the artist used to share.

And among that precious trunk of memories on Instagram, which today has become a treasure for Vicente’s fans, it is especially striking that it was the last photograph that the singer published on that social network in life.

The aforementioned photograph, which we share in this note, is not only a jewel, because it shows the great Chente smiling and dressed as a charro, in full concert, but also because it also included a beautiful message from the interpreter of “Mujeres divinas”, which today resonates with force.

“Don’t give up on your dreams. Dedicating myself in this life to singing was the best decision I could make #chentesiguesiendoelrey ”, was the comment with which the singer posted the beautiful photo, where he urged his fans never to faint before his goals.

The image was shared by Vicente Fernández on his Instagram on August 9, and would become the last “posted” by the singer, who ended up in the hospital precisely that same night, after suffering a domestic accident, which affected him considerably his health and sent him from the ER.

Chente suffered a severe cervical injury to his spine, which affected his ability to breathe well, for which he had to undergo intensive therapy. The spinal cord injury occurred when Chente fell in his room and hit a bureau.

The death of the great Vicente, who left this world with less than two months to turn 82, was announced by his work team, which in networks issued a concise but heartfelt message where they said that he died in the Hospital Country 2000, in Guadalajara.

“Rest in Peace Mr. Vicente Fernández. We regret to inform you of his death on Sunday, December 12 at 6:15 am. It was an honor and a great pride to share with everyone a great musical career and to give everything for his audience. Thank you for continuing to applaud, thank you for continuing to sing. #ChenteSigueSiendoElRey ”, they announced.