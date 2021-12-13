12/13/2021 at 22:35 CET

The Spanish coach, José Ignacio Prades, does not want any kind of confidence in this Tuesday’s quarter-final match against Germany and assured that the difference so large due to the enormous difference the German team lost to Denmark on Sunday (32-16) is “misleading.”

Till the date, the Guerreras have won all six games that have played in Torrevieja and this Monday they have arrived in Granollers, where they will try to emulate the sensational tournament they held two years ago with silver in Japan.

“I think it is misleading. The reality is that there is not that much difference between Germany and Denmark“Yesterday’s result must be discarded a bit and Germany identified for other types of circumstances,” said the Alicante man, aware that despite these excellent previous results, a defeat against the Germans would mean saying goodbye to the fight for the medals.

Prades makes his debut at the head of the Spanish team

“The moment of truth has come, for a life or death match as they say. It is going to be a very complex duel. We know that in a World Cup there is no room for a bad day. We will play to the limit of our possibilities & rdquor ;, indicated the Spanish coach.

Regarding the German team, the coach who has taken over as head of the national team after working as an assistant to Catalan Carlos Viver pointed out that it is a rival “very reliable, with high-quality players who are also practicing good handball “.

If for someone it is going to be especially exciting and motivating to play the final phase in Granollers it will be for Kaba Gassama. The pivot of Granollers returns home, of which he said goodbye at the end of last year to go to play in France and he does so with the maximum possible enthusiasm.

Kaba Gassama returns home today with the national team

“When I started playing handball here in Granollers the truth is that I could never have imagined that I would have the possibility of play a World Cup with the Spanish team at my house. It’s a dream come true, “explained the 24-year-old pivot, star of the Guerreras’ ‘Media Day Santander’.

The Vallesana assured that the team is in a good moment in every way after several of the internationals have gone through the ‘workshop’. “We are very well. Once some physical discomfort has been overcome in some players, we are with the maximum enthusiasm and confidence “, stressed the Nantes Atlantique Handball player, younger sister of Mamadou Gassama, also a player.