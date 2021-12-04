12/04/2021 at 08:00 CET

Barça will close its participation in the Elite Round of the Champions League this Saturday at 6:00 p.m. with a difficult match against the host, a Plzen who made an excellent impression in the last Main Round and who dreams of writing the most beautiful page in the history of Czech club futsal. However, the Catalans are worth a draw to win the ticket to the Final Four.

In fact, the first great achievement was already achieved last season by this team from the beautiful town of Plzen of about 170,000 inhabitants located in the Bohemian region. And it is that in the Czech Republic the Era-Pack had won 15 of the last 17 leagues (He only let 2005-06 at the hands of Jistebnik Ostrava and 2018-19 at the hands of Sparta Prague, in which the great scorer who made history as Barça player Wilde played.

In the eight Barça appearances in the Champions League there is a precedent against a Czech rival. The Barça managed by Andreu Plaza sealed their qualification for the Elite Round in the 2017-18 season with a victory against the aforementioned Era-Pack by 0-2 with goals from Ferrao and a great Joselito.

In the regular phase equality was total and Plzen finished first with 57 points, the same as Chrudim (former Era-Pack) and three more than the Teplice. However, in the final, Barça’s rival endorsed a resounding 3-0 to the historic champion and lifted his first title without losing a single game in the play-offs. League Pichichi David Jost (Slavia Prague) was followed by three Czech players from Plzen (Tomas Vnuk with 30, Michal Holy with 24 and Michal Seidler with 23).

Czech striker Michal Holy is key for Plzen

| FACEBOOK

The Czech side marveled at their Champions League debut last October in the Main Round, leaving the Italian Pesaro out of the ‘group of death’. The Czechs started with a draw against two-time AFC champion Kairat (3-3), fell to the Italians 4-2 and closed with a great 1-0 victory with a solitary goal from Seidler in the 36th minute against Russian Tyumen. team from which Ferrao arrived at Barça in 2014.

Weighed down by the games postponed due to their presence in Europe, Plzen is third in the league with 25 points in 10 games, five behind leaders Svarog (12 games), three against Chrudim (10) and tied with Slavia Prague (12). In the nine league games he has played, his best scorer is Michal Seidler with 18 goals (and seven assists), followed by Tomas Vnuk with 13 (and ten assists).

In addition to the aforementioned Holy, Vnuk and Seidler, also mention as outstanding players also Czech international Lukas Resetar (37 years old) and the Slovaks Gabriel Rick, Martin Zdrahal and Peter Kozar.