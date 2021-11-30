After the wave of biographical films about singers and bands, it seems that the new trend towards which Hollywood is leaning will be series about the behind the scenes of famous films. The most recent to receive this treatment will be The Last Tango in Paris – 79%, the controversial film by Bernardo Bertolucci that had Marlon Brando and Maria Schneider as protagonists.

According to Deadline, CBS is preparing a series about the production of El Último Tango in Paris – 79%. The show will span 18 months from before filming to after the film’s release. The focus of the story will be the abusive practices in which the director Bernardo Bertolucci incurred to obtain the scenes of his film, among which are that of a strong intimate scene that involved the character Jeanne by Paul (Marlon Brando).

José Padilha, one of the directors of the series, had the following to say about the project:

Tango tells the story of two men who abused a young and inexperienced woman, not for sex, but in the name of art. They made it square and the scene that resulted from it made it into a movie, acclaimed by critics and audiences as well. The director and actors gloated in success while Maria’s pain was ignored. I’m excited to explore a story on the ethics of art, an important but often overlooked topic, alongside Lisa Brühlmann.

In case you’ve never seen it, The Last Tango in Paris – 79% is the story of Paul (Brando), an American living in France and a recent widower who begins a relationship with Jeanne (Schneider), a young Parisian. The film caused controversy because the actress revealed, years later, that Bertolucci hid from her a scene in which Paul puts butter on her private parts and forced her to do it even though she did not feel comfortable doing it. At that time she was 19 years old.

The film became a box office success and was nominated for multiple Oscars. She said decades later that the impact of the film becoming so famous and everyone seeing it that way led to mental health problems and that, while Brando and Bertolucci made millions with the film, she only received four One thousand dollars. Schneider would later become an activist for actresses’ rights.

The discussion could not come at a more opportune moment, because after the #MeToo movement and the most recent case of Britney Spears, there seems to be no better occasion to review how the entertainment industry, and the media, have treated abusively and misogynist women and have exploited, often without their consent, their bodies and images. The Schneider case is hardly an isolated case in movie history, unfortunately.

There is no release date for the film yet, but production is expected to begin soon. This will not be the only film by Marlon Brando that sees his behind the scenes as the subject of a television series, as it is known that there is another, entitled The Offer, which will narrate how was the development and filming of The Godfather – 99% by Francis Ford Coppola.

