12/25/2021 at 08:00 CET

Real Madrid closes the year and the first round reaffirming its leadership and his more than serious candidacy to win a league, which seems to have only one competitor, Sevilla. Lopetegui’s men are eight points behind Ancelotti’s, with one game less to play.

In the 21st century, Real Madrid has been crowned winter champion up to nine times, seven of which ended up lifting the title in May. Only twice did the whites end up losing the championship, and precisely the last, with Ancelotti on the bench.

In the 14/15 season, Ancelotti’s Madrid closed the first round with a four-point lead over Barcelona, an advantage that he would see vanished on matchday 25, when after losing in San Mamés, the Barça was made with a first position that no longer would release.

The other, 20 years ago

It was the 2001/02 season, when with Vicente Del Bosque on the bench, Madrid crowned the standings at Christmas with a five-point advantage over their competitors. In a crazy end of the campaign, the whites saw how Valencia took control of a league, in which they would only be able to finish third.

There are those who say that Madrid threw the league for a greater objective, the Champions League, which thanks to Zidane’s goal against Leverkusen, raised Fernando Hierro, the ninth in the history of the club.