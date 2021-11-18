Dying is a completely natural and inevitable process, but the exact moment of death is still one of the most intriguing mysteries. What we will think, what we will say or what we will feel when we die is an enigma. An intensive care nurse revealed what are the last words that most people say when they die and other things that happen with death and that, in his experience, are completely common.

Identified as Julie McFadden, the nurse has a TikTok account where she posts videos that explain their experience alongside people who are close to death, with the intention of educating people about this momentous moment.

With the user @hospicenursejulie, the woman from Los Angeles, California, who has been a nurse in an intensive care unit for nine years, and in palliative care for another five, explains in his videos what he has experienced in his clinical experience and ensures that his intention is to educate families and patients about what to expect at the time of death.

Julie has narrated which are the last words uttered by patients most frequently: “There is something that most people say before they die and it is generally ‘I love you’, or they call their mom or dad, who usually they have already died ”. In fact, in a video he comments on some experiences shared by his followers on TikTok who point out that their loved ones saw angels when they died or to loved ones who had previously passed away.

In a video titled “4 normal things that happen at the end of life”, nurse Julie explains other things that happen at that crucial moment, such as fever, changes in breathing, skin color, and discharge of terminal secretions that the family may think they are out of the ordinary, but they are not.

In another clip Julie states that, in her experience, the moment of death is not painful because our body is prepared to live and also to die. Most people think otherwise because it is usually the illness or the cause of death that can cause pain, but not the moment itself.

The nurse has more than 340,000 followers on TikTok and more than 11,000 on Instagram.

