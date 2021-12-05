These are the last statements of Sebastian Fundora and Sergio García in Los Angeles, before they step into the ring tomorrow Sunday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Sebastian Fundora



“I’m not worried about what García will do, if my father wants me to run him over, I’ll run him over”

“My style just depends on the fight. If it gives me a chance to show my skills, fine, but if I can finish it quickly, I will do what I always do. I’ll do what I did in training ground during a fight. I’m not worried about what Garcia will do. I don’t care what style he brings. We are prepared to be the best Sebastian Fundora possible.

We want the belts. Whoever wins a rematch between Jermell Charlo and Brian Castaño, I want him in the ring. Those are the guys to beat and I want to prove myself against them.

I’ve been getting better with age and with each fight we learn some new things based on how the opponents attack me. That has helped me to be better every time I step into the ring.

I just listen to everything my father says. That is the respect and teamwork we have for each other. If you want me to keep this guy at arm’s length, I’ll do it. But if you want me to run over an opponent, I’m good to go.

I can guarantee fans that they will get their money’s worth on Sunday. I promise this will be the fight of the night.

Sergio garcia

«I did not come here to run, but to stand up to Fundora»

“It is an honor for me to be here making my debut in the US I feel absolutely no pressure. Fundora is a peculiar fighter for this division. It is unusual to prepare for it. But I have fought against opponents as tall as him. I feel prepared for any challenge that may be thrown at me on Sunday night.

I’m not going to tell you what I’m going to do in the ring. It’s my job to show the world what I’m capable of and prevent the knockouts that Fundora is used to from happening. Fundora is going to come with his hunger, his ambition and his drive, and I am going to do the same.

I came here to win the fight and I came here to win hearts. It’s going to be a great fight because I didn’t come here to race. I came here to stand up to Fundora. I respect my opponent. I respect anyone who gets in the ring with me. I will put my pride and my skills at stake and show everyone what I am capable of.

I’ve sparred guys as tall as Fundora, but those guys are actually heavier than Fundora. I consider it an advantage. It’s something that made me harder. Something that made me stronger. It’s going to come in handy when I step into the ring on Sunday night.

I love this challenge. I have no pressure. All I want to do is give the fans a great show and enjoy every moment. Hopefully there is a happy ending, but I plan to savor every second I have on Sunday night.

Spanish boxing is certainly on the rise. But I fight for my family. I want them to be proud. I want to be proud of my corner. Those are the people who mean the most to me and for whom I fight. For my fans in Spain and for my two little ones, my wife and my family ”.