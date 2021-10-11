10/11/2021 at 1:26 PM CEST

Sport.es

After more than a year with virtual events and limited meetings, a few days ago, ASICS brought together a mix of clients, ambassadors and athletes to experience the uplifting power of trail running in the Canary Islands.

A group of more than 28 customers, six ASICS FrontRunner team members, and 19 ASICS athletes were invited to join ASICS to present their latest trail innovations and strategy for ASICS Trail for the upcoming seasons, as well as putting them to the test in the iconic Transvulcania route

In relation to the event, Linda van Aken, Vice President of Running for ASICS Europe, said “We started dreaming of an event like this more than a year ago, right in the middle of the pandemic. Being able to show our passion and commitment to trail running, as well as seeing these different groups come together to experience the uplifting effects of trail running has been fantastic. The island and the people of La Palma welcomed us with open arms and our thoughts are now with those affected by the volcanic eruption. ”

Weartest

Participants were invited to try ASCIS footwear and clothing on three different routes in the Fuencaliente area. For the occasion, the FUJI LITE ™ 2 shoe and the TRABUCO MAX ™ and GEL-TRABUCO ™ 9 models were tested.

Vertical Challenge

ASICS organized the “Vertical Challenge”, a unique race between asphalt runners and trail runners, answering the question “Would you get to the top of a mountain faster on an asphalt road or an extremely steep trail?” The winner of the challenge was Maximillien Drion, of the Trail Running team, with a time of 0:28:46.

The Trail Running team and the asphalt running team competed against each other to the top of the Mirador del Tiempo on the island of La Palma. The asphalt corridors followed the winding asphalt roads for a distance of 8.32 km and a drop of 509 m. While trail runners made it on a technical trail through dry riverbeds and steep slopes. The route totaled a distance of 5.01km with a slope of 579m