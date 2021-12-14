The Pokémon games have never been translated into Latin Spanish, and the fan community lets Nintendo know that it is absolutely necessary.

Nintendo is a great company that has loads of fans all over the world. Spain is one of the countries with the largest fandom base, but the success it has in Latin America it even exceeds it.

Of course, Pokémon is one of the most popular sagas in Latin countries, with millions of fans in Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Brazil, Mexico and many more. But there is a serious problem …

While the Pokémon anime is dubbed into Latin Spanish, none of the games in the series are. This has been going on from Red, Blue and Yellow, to the present day with Brilliant Diamond and Shimmering Pearl.

Through the ANMTV medium, many Pokémon players have expressed their dissatisfaction with the absence of a Latin Spanish translation of these games. And it is that all the titles have reached those countries with a single Hispanic translation: Spanish.

In fact, The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass, released in 2007 for DS, was the first Nintendo video game to be translated into Latin Spanish. Therefore, from the Latino community they have gotten to work.

The readers and managers of ANMTV have sent a letter to Nintendo, The Pokémon Company and Game Freak, asking them to translate their next games into their language. This is very, very necessary.

There are many reasons why it seems so necessary. Surely, the main one is that many expressions or words they have different meanings in Spain and Latin America.

To make matters worse, the translation of Pokémon into Spanish usually includes informal expressions, which can even be misinterpreted by Spanish players. We will detail this below.

” Oysters, Pedrín ”, ” Attention with the pureta, which hesitates us which crazy ”, ” Get ready to catch chunk ”. ” I carry it with a clarinet ”, ” If you have a cute and rare mallet Pokémon, I’ll chorice it for you ”, are some of the phrases that Latinos do not understand.

Beyond this, some names of attacks, locations and characters They are different between the Pokémon anime (translated into Latin Spanish) and the games. This leads to confusion and other problems.

If we get into the mud, we can see that there are certain phrases and words that are totally innocent here … and in Latin countries they are not. For example, the verb ” coger ”, ” whistle ” or ” pija girl ”.

These are some examples, but there are many others. And is that the absence of translation into Latin Spanish It is a serious problem for Pokémon fans. Nintendo should certainly do something about it.

As a complement to this news, above we have inserted a video uploaded by ANMTV itself, where this question is explained by the hand of the Latin benders of Ash and Brock in the Pokémon anime.

