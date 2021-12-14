12/14/2021 at 08:31 CET

Ignacio Cabanes

The alleged macho murderer of Cristina, the 30-year-old girl whose body was found on November 4 stabbed to death in an attic on Conde de Altea street in València, as announced exclusively by Levante-EMV in its digital edition, you are already in the Nursing unit of the Picassent prison after being transferred yesterday afternoon from the General Hospital of Valencia, where he has been admitted for a week after the Violence against Women judge agreed to his admission to provisional imprisonment, communicated and without the possibility of bail, last Monday, December 6.

Alberto LH, 35-year-old lawyer arrested as the alleged perpetrator of the murder of his partner, must appear next Wednesday before the Court of Violence against Women number one of Valencia, which instructs the case, so that said court ratifies – which would be the most normal thing – or not, the precautionary measure adopted by the judge who was on duty the day the judicial commission traveled to the Hospital Doctor Peset de València to take a statement from him. Said appearance could be made by videoconference from the penitentiary center so as not to have to transfer the alleged murderer, still convalescing from the injuries he suffered in the lower extremities after falling for the dingy of the farm when he allegedly tried to flee the scene of the crime in search of an alleged alibi.

In fact, it is for this reason that his transfer to prison has been delayed for a week, until you have undergone surgery for a bone fracture in your leg. Once he had operated and the first days had passed, the doctors authorized his transfer, which materialized yesterday at six in the afternoon in an ambulance, under the custody of the Civil Guard, to the Picassent prison.

For the moment, the alleged murderer has not wanted to give any explanation about what happened, neither before the Homicide group of the National Police nor before the court of violence against women, after availing himself of his right not to testify. In the coming days, he will have to be explored by two forensic experts in Psychiatry from the Institute of Legal Medicine, who will have to assess the degree of imputability of the detainee and if his abilities were affected at the time of allegedly stabbing his partner, in whose body the forensics they counted more than thirty injuries inflicted with at least three weapons.

The biological results of the blood test performed on the suspect are also being awaited, in case he had consumed some type of narcotic substance. However, as this test was carried out once the body of his victim was found – more than 24 hours after allegedly committing the crime – it will not be possible to establish the degree of involvement of the drug at the time of the events, but the fact of whether or not you are a habitual user of cocaine.

