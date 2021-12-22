12/21/2021 at 21:00 CET

When Paris Saint-Germain announced their ‘Dream Team’ at the start of the season, things seemed to be much better than now. They are leaders of Ligue 1, a position they will exhibit once again on his visit to the Lorient, but with the locker room on fire and the leaking of personal disputes between colleagues.

This was revealed by ‘L’Equipe’ yesterday in a large piece in which he radiographs all the evils and vices acquired by the wardrobe. The French media opened its cover with the headline “Paris: Secrets et Grincements & rdquor ;, whose translation is:” Paris, secrets and chirps & rdquor;, a forceful statement of what is lived in the Parisian team.

One of the tensions revealed was that of its goalkeepers. PSG opted for Donnarumma to further strengthen his goal and give Keylor Navas competition. The Costa Rican goalkeeper did not fit in well with the signing and the relationship between the two goalkeepers is very tense. The “affair & rdquor; Mauro Icardi-Wanda Nara also splashed into the locker room. According to the French media, the Argentine was granted three days of leave to “order his marriage & rdquor ;, something that did not sit well with his companions.

Neymar did not get away either. The newspaper points out that the club came very close to sanctioning the Brazilian attacker in an important way for not attending a mandatory signing ceremony with one of the sponsors. Finally, PSG refused to fine him for “fears of possible leaks & rdquor; and the official reason for the absence was that the player did not know if he had to undergo a covid test before the act.

With all this panorama, Mauricio Pochettino’s team prefers to escape rumors and focus on the duel against Lorient. Victory will ensure that they continue to put land in the middle with their pursuers.

All will be pending to any minimum error of those of the capita. Marseille host Reims at home. Those of Sampaoli are the closest to PSG. They are followed by Rennes, who visit Monaco.

POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS:

Lorient: Nardi; Jenz, Laporte, Mendes, Le Goff, Silva; Ouattara, Abergel, Le Fee, Boisgard; Moffi.

PSG: Navas; Hakimi, Ramos, Marquinhos, Diallo; Gueye, Wijnaldum, Paredes; Messi, Icardi, Di Maria

Referee: Antony Gautier.

Hour: 21:00.