12/14/2021

On at 21:06 CET

Barça reaffirmed its solo leadership in the Euroleague with a victory of enormous merit by 69-76 on the track of a Red Star that he never gave up and that he took the game to the extreme on a physical level in the fourth quarter.

ITS T

PUB

RED STAR, 69

(13 + 18 + 28 + 20): Nate Wolters (11), Austin Hollins (2), Luka Mitrovic (15), Nikola Kalinic (15), Ognjen Kuzmic (4) -starting five-, Dejan Davidovac (8), Branko Lazic, Ognjen Dobric, Nikola Ivanovic (4), Maik Zirbes (2), Stefan Markovic (8) and Stefan Lazarevic.

BARÇA, 76

(20 + 14 + 27 + 15): Nico Laprovittola (6), Kyle Kuric (8), Sergi Martínez (6), Nikola Mirotic (10), Sertaç Sanli (11) -starting five- Brandon Davies (6), Pierre Oriola (2), Rokas Jokubaitis (2), Nigel Hayes (14), Dante Exum and Rolands Smits (11).

REFEREES

Carmelo Paternico (Italy), Gytis Vilius (Lithuania) and Elias Koromilas (Greece). Without eliminated for fouls.

INCIDENTS

Match corresponding to the 15th day of the regular phase of the men’s basketball Euroleague played before 6,849 spectators at the Aleksandar Nikolic Hall (Sala Pionir) in Belgrade (Serbia).

It was the first game in a week with three commitments to which the Blaugranas arrived with very good feelings after the victories last Friday in the European classic against Madrid (93-80) and less than two days later on the difficult track of Lenovo Tenerife (60-75).

Without the injured Nick Catathes, Àlex Abrines and Cory Higgins but with the new signing Dante Exum, the current runner-up started very ‘plugged’ and silenced the Pionir with two triples from Sergi Martínez and one from Sanli to immediately take a very important income of 11 points (5-16, min. 5:17).

Dejan Radoncic, one of the technicians who has worked the best for his team in the entire Euroleague, stopped the game immediately and his instructions were reflected in an increase in intensity that little by little was complicating the visiting attacks.

Austin Hollins tries to threaten Kyle Kuric

| RED STAR

Those of Jasikevicius managed to weather the local storm in those final minutes of the first quarter (13-20), but not in the second. With Luka Mitrovic as a reference (former player of UCAM Murcia and BAXI Manresa) and with a great defensive work that aroused the usual vehemence of Pionir, the Red Star managed that his rival scored only two free throws in the first five minutes.

With these premises and before the euphoria of the legendary tennis player Novak Djokovic, the Serbian team turned the score with a triple by Nate Wolters (23-22, min. 15), a player who was under his command by the Lithuanian coach in the Zalgiris. And to complete the picture, Mirotic committed his second foul in attack and went to the bench.

At least Barça clung to the court and, based on free throws with Kuric as the five-time protagonist, managed to mitigate that offensive blackout to go to the locker room with an advantage (31-34). Of course, they had already granted 10 offensive rebounds to the Balkans, seven of them from an Ognjen Kuzmic who is important again after miraculously saving his life in a spectacular car accident in 2018.

‘Nole’ did not stop encouraging the Serbian team

| RED STAR

The dawn of the third quarter remembered the beginning of the game, with two triples from Laprovittola and one from a Nigel Hayes who continues to take steps forward and faced the last 10 minutes with 14 points, six rebounds and +19. Thus, the Barça team took eight rental points (37-45) despite the desperate attempts of a Nikola Kalinic who was able to sign last summer for Barça.

The Red Star made another attempt with a tougher game and a triple from Kalinic greatly tightened the duel (44-47, min. 26:22), but there the visitors exhibited maturity with two triples from a Rolands Smits that did not miss a single throw (11 points) and Hayes that they catapulted their team again (49-61 at the end of the third quarter).

54-65 down with seven minutes remaining, the Balkan team definitely went to war and complicated the Barça attacks to get back to only four points (63-67, min. 36:30) and to three with 1:49 to conclude the duel (68-71).

Hollins missed a triple that would have tied the game and Hayes caught a providential rebound followed by two free throws transformed by Mirotic, who did not miss at the key moment of a victory more than worked by 69-76 in a real hell .