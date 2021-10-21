10/21/2021 at 4:02 PM CEST

The Real Sociedad de Imanol Alguacil faces the third day of the group stage of the Europa League against the weak Sturm Graz with the intention of signing the first victory. After drawing against PSV and AS Monaco, the current LaLiga leader wants to consolidate in group B e He could even sleep leader if he gets the three points and the other party in the group ends in a draw.

The Basques, who will not be able to count on Mikel Oyarzabal due to injury until the beginning of November, will face the Austrian team for the first time in their history: there is no precedent between the two teams. He has 10 consecutive games without losing (he has only done it against Barcelona this season) and has added 10 of the last 12 possible points.

The Austrians still do not know what it is to score in this group stage and are, without a doubt, the most vulnerable team of the four that make up group B of the Europa League. Second in the Austrian league behind the almighty Salzburg with 23 points and with 12 of the last 15 achieved, the team led by Christian Ilzer is one of the fittest in the championship.

Leader of LaLiga, with merit

The San Sebastián team secured the lead last weekend by achieving the three points against Mallorca and consolidating their good dynamics at the Reale Arena, where they registered seven victories and a draw in their last eight games and where they have left their goal to zero in the last five matches (best streak since 1984, also with five).

The Blue and Whites took advantage of the postponement of the Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid matches to rise to the top of the table with 20 points out of 27 possible. At the beginning of day 10 of LaLiga, those of Imanol Alguacil will do so as current leaders of the championship.