Stefano Puzzer, leader of the protest against the mandatory nature of the document to be able to work, tries to reduce the tension on the first day of the strike after the past altercations in Rome

Workers block operations in the port of Genoa, Liguria..

Italy applies from today the obligation to present the health pass to enter the workplace, which consists of the anticovid vaccination or a negative test, something that most companies have accepted while in some sectors, such as carriers or longshoremen have announced strikes and protests.

The date of October 15, today, for the application of this measure had been announced for a long time, but the tensions have built up in the last few days, especially before refusal of the government of Mario Draghi to be gratuitous anticovid tests for workers who have decided not to get vaccinated.

The number of people vaccinated and recovered from the infection exceeds 90% and more than 80% of Italians have been vaccinated, but about 10% of workers have not been vaccinated and many protest about having to pay for the test, that costs 15 euros, every 48 hours.

Tensions are expected especially in some ports such as Trieste, where stevedores have announced mobilizations that could provoke a stop in the logistics sector since the percentage of unvaccinated employees is close to 40%.

“There are no blockades, whoever wants to work does it,” he announced today to the media. Stefano Puzzer, leader of the protest against the health pass in the port of Trieste, reducing the tensions that had been announced.

However, stevedores in Trieste, one of the main ports in the northeast, threatened before the day of protest to block the activity, while interruptions in road transport are possible.

Ivano Russo, CEO of Confetra, the Italian General Confederation of the Transportation and Logistics, an association of employers, told France Presse that out of a total of 900,000 truck drivers, couriers and warehouse workers, “between 25 and 30%” do not have a health card.

The government has offered free trials for stevedores in Trieste, while some terminal operators in the port of Genoa offer to pay for them themselves.

“The real problem of the green pass for the port of Genoa, and in general for all ports, is road transport,” declared Roberto Gulli, from the Uil union, who predicted that today Friday “There could be chaos.”

Anyone who has not been vaccinated or who has recently been cured of Covid-19 must show their employer negative proof that they have paid, or risk being declared absent from work and having their pay removed.

Attention will also be paid today to how companies will manage absences derived from employees who do not access to the workplace.

Public sector workers will be sanctioned without pay on the fifth day of absence for not presenting the health pass, while private workers from the first day.

Several demonstrations and rallies against the health certificate. The most important will be in Rome, where more than 1,000 agents have been mobilized after the altercations last weekend due to the infiltration of neo-fascists who stormed the headquarters of the CGIL union.

In Spain, the CCOO and UGT unions will hold rallies this Friday in all provincial capitals to show their “solidarity” with the Italian union CGIL after the attack on its headquarters in Rome perpetrated by fascist groups last Saturday.

The government of Prime Minister Mario Draghi has defended the health pass as a way to avoid new closures in Italy, one of the European countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 130,000 people and dropped its GDP by 8.9% in 2020.

The vaccination program has kept infection rates low and Italy is expected to grow 5.8% this year, according to the latest IMF forecasts.

