12/28/2021 at 21:15 CET

Manchester City will aim to close 2021 with a flourish when he visits Brentford as the sole leader of the Premier: his pursuers remain by a large margin, like Chelsea, who will do the same to finish December against Brighton at home.

Pep Guardiola’s men will have the difficult task of making up for several casualties in the first team. Kyle Walker has missed the last three games due to muscle soreness, while John Stones and Rodri were absent in the 6-3 win over Leicester on the ‘Boxing Day’, with everything pointing to that they will not be able to visit the Brentford Community Stadium either.

To face those of Thomas Frank, the British press estimates that Guardiola will use some U-23s due to the load of matches. They will play again on the first day of 2022, and Santpedor’s is not due to the work of losing troops with injuries.

Others who could return to the eleven are Jack Grealish and Phil Foden, both with some disciplinary problems that kept them away from the starter but with the opportunity against Brentford to regain Pep’s confidence in the face of the most important stage of the season and with the confirmed departure of Ferran Torres towards Barça.

Chelsea, meanwhile, faces the duel against Brighton with bad news: Ben Chilwell will be ‘out’ for the rest of the season after learning that he must undergo cruciate ligament surgery. LTuchel’s are in frank pursuit of Liverpool and City, both above them in the table, and the visit of the ‘Seagulls’ seems like an opportunity to continue adding. Kanté will be discharged due to knee problems.

POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS:

BRENTFORD-MANCHESTER CITYBrentford: Fernandez; Pinnock, Sorensen, Jansson; Canos, Onyeka, Baptiste, Jensen, Thompson; Wissa, Toney.

M. City: Ederson; Cancello, Laporte, Ake, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Fernandinho, De Bruyne; Jesus, Foden, Grealish.

Referee: David Coote.

Hour: 21:15.

CHELSEA-BRIGHTONChelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Ziyech, Mount; Lukaku.

Brighton: Sanchez; Lamptey, Webster, Burn, Cucurella; Bissouma, Lallana, Mwepu; Mac Allister; Welbeck, Maupay.

Referee: Mike Dean.

Hour: 20:30.