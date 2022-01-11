01/11/2022 at 21:05 CET

Ana Cabanillas

The dome of Podemos underpins the last unofficial fief of the party. The allegations of fraud in the primaries where the national deputy Sofía Fernández Castañón came out as the leader of Podemos Asturias are now followed by accusations by the critical leader and former leader of the federation, Daniel Ripa, for maneuvering to also achieve a majority in the regional direction.

The national deputy and official candidate managed to take over the General Secretariat for a hundred pops in a highly questioned process and on which it has been asked to repeat the anti-fraud process, but she is in the minority in the leadership. From the critical sector They accuse of creating “pirate circles” overnight to incorporate them into this body -the CCA- and thus achieve an artificial majority that allows total control of this bastion.

The open war between the purple executive and the last unofficial stronghold of the party is transferred in this way to the bases of the formation. Castañón obtained only 9 of the 20 elected councilors in his Autonomous Citizen Council -CCA-, being at a disadvantage compared to the 11 critics, in a situation that would force to negotiate with the rival candidacy for decision-making and the election of your executive, and that would also make it difficult to replace Ripa as parliamentary spokesperson of the party in the Asturian chamber. That is why, before even constituting her leadership, the brand-new regional leader has called for the so-called “Network of circles“, where another 10 of the members of the CCA who could decant the majority in favor of the ruling party leader.

In this circular, to which El Periódico de España, a newspaper belonging to the same editorial group as this medium, has had access, the new leader of Podemos Asturias formulates the call, without counting on the regional head of Circles, as it has not yet been able to form your executive. To alleviate this void, Castañón admits use the organs of the state leadership of Podemos, who intervene directly during the process. “To accompany the process at a technical and support level, I have requested the presence and technical support of the Secretariat of Circles, Participation and Organizational Growth of Podemos“, he points out in the letter, where he assures that it is to” ensure the correct functioning of the process. “

Traditional model

The fOrganic operation of Podemos changed after Vistalegre 3 last spring, where Ione Belarra took over the general secretary. It was then that the local assemblies of the party were replaced by ‘circles’, a term previously used to refer only to party sympathizers who united by zones. The purples thus assumed a traditional party model, with the aim of stripping the amalgam of formations in municipalities of real power and centralizing it in the autonomous federations, led in the last place by the state leadership.

However, the landing of the ruling party in the last critical territory has caused a rebellion in Podemos Asturias. And the last chapter has been given precisely in the call to elect the representatives of the circles that should be integrated in the future direction. A meeting where the candidacy of Daniel Ripa see a new fraud attempt. Until now there were 28 certified circles in Asturias. For each of them there were two representatives – “links“- who participated in the so-called” Network of circles “, where the total 56 militants were divided between those related to Ripa and independents.

Now critics criticize the creation of “ghost circles to alter the existing majority”, so that the number of votes related to the current leader of Podemos Asturias increases and that gain a majority in the federation. Since Castañón’s candidacy, they confirm that since the primary process until today, have created new organs of this type, but they defend that some of them had been waiting for validation for months, and that they respond to the “reactivation of militancy in the territory.” Those of Ripa, on the other hand, consider that “existing circles are simply unfolded to adulterate the voting results“. The telematic meeting is called for this Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. and is expected to last until night.

They threaten to invalidate

With the thesis of the critics, the so-called Autonomous Guarantee Commission of Podemos Asturies, the ‘internal court’ that also came out of the primaries and where Ripa has the affinity of all its members. In a resolution issued this Tuesday, to which this media has had access, it demands before the holding of the votes andl census of participants as well as the documents that certify that the new circles that could decant the vote have been officially constituted before voting.

In the event that these documents are not obtained, the text reads, the representatives of the new circles will be prevented from casting their vote. And, in case they were allowed to participate despite all this, This guarantee body anticipates that the vote will be considered invalid.

Since Castañón’s candidacy they have turned a deaf ear to this document, considering that this internal ‘court’ has not been formally constituted, since it has not sent the charter to all its members, among which there is a substitute for the official candidacy. Lin the absence of mutual recognition Between the different bodies, the train crash reaches the state leadership in the next few days, which will be the one who finally must make a pronouncement through its Guarantee Commission, to which an appeal can be lodged, or by means of a coup de mano. .