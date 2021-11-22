We are going to analyze the silence of the LVBP on the Willians Astudillo case and the brawl between Caribes de Anzoátegui vs Cardenales de Lara.

After seeing the terrible events that took place in the brawl that broke out in the game between Caribes de Anzoátegui vs Cardenales de Lara in the city of Barquisimeto on Friday, where the great leader was Willians Astudillo, the LVBP did not has issued no pronouncement in this regard.

It must be remembered that in that meeting he was at the height of the ninth inning with the Orientals up on the board 3-2, there was one out on the board, two men on base for the tribe and Tomás Telis was batting, while the pitcher for the red birds was Luis Madero.

Well, Madero hit Telis hard and immediately there was a gigantic brawl between players from the Caribes and the Cardinals.

In that uproar, Astudillo appeared out of nowhere and struck Madero, where he hit him with his hand directly in the face, where he collapsed on the ground, but that gesture has brought great rejection throughout the fans, so a great sanction is expected for the turtle, but more than the entire pronouncement of the LVBP.

When will the LVBP pronounce itself?

The norm that governs this type of conduct by players in the LVBP is the Code of Ethics and Discipline, which establishes in its articles 34 and following which is the safe procedure, where the president of the LVBP must be informed of the fact and From there, they will notify the parties involved of the fact, so that within forty (48) hours following their notification, they will present a written reply before the Board of Directors of the LVBP, which must contain the allegations and evidence that support their defense, if such is the case.

But in practice the LVBP has an email or if it is from the Operations Manager himself, how is Mr. Amador Montes, it also works since he receives it and is the one who is in charge of notifying the people who make up the Board of Directors of the League.

Most likely, the referees have sent their report and based on it and the videos, the disciplinary body of the LVBP will notify the teams as well as the people involved by mail, so that they can defend themselves in those 48 hours already mentioned and on this a decision will be established.

If the emails were sent over the weekend, it is likely that tomorrow or Tuesday we will have a statement from the LVBP on what happened in Barquisimeto.

The same will dawn and we will see, hoping that this type of embarrassing spectacle will not happen again in the Venezuelan ball.

The Hungarian chamber was set up in the LVBP

