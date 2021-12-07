12/07/2021 at 12:19 CET

The Lift leads their last twenty-four games in the League without knowing the victory, equaling the worst streak in history so far, that of the Sporting de Gijón between 1997 and 1998. If the ‘granotas’ do not win next Saturday in Barcelona at Spanish set an all-time record in First Division.

After the draw against Osasuna (0-0) of last day, Levante continues to know the victory in the League since its last triumph, which dates back to last April 10, when it beat Eibar in Ipurua.

Since then, the Valencian team has reaped eleven draws and thirteen defeats and is the last classified in the First Division with only eight points and six from the permanence zone, marked right now by the Alaves.

Three coaches so far this season

The dramatic situation first caused the departure of Paco Lopez in October and the arrival of Javier Pereira, who after adding three points in seven games was fired a week ago and his replacement, on an interim basis, was the subsidiary’s coach, the Italian Alessio Lisci.

The Italian debuted with victory in the Copa del Rey against Hurricane Melilla (0-8), and after the goalless draw against Osasuna, will travel to Barcelona with the sole objective of putting an end once and for all to this terrible streak that could mark the name ‘Levantinista’ in the black pages of LaLiga history.