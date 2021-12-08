It seems unlikely, but it is not impossible. The Juventus reaches the last day of the group stage with options to finish in first place. To do this, you must add in in Turin in front of the Malmö one point more than the Chelsea against him Zenith in Saint Petersburg.

First, the ‘bianconero’ team will have to forget the bad taste in their mouths left by the last European performance. A reality dip in 4-0 form at Stamford Bridge. Tonight’s rival seems auspicious. A Malmö that adds a single point in five games and to which the ‘Vecchia SIgnora’ swept Swedish lands with goals from Alex Sandro, Dybala and Morata (0-3).

Multiple absences

In their effort to win, the Piedmontese team will have to overcome the multiple casualties that limit the coach’s plans Massimiliano Allegri. To the known absences of Chiesa, Danilo, McKennie and Ramsey joined the one of Kulusevski, operated on the nose. Kean, for its part, is doubt.

This scenario leaves few options in attack beyond forming with Dybala next to Morata, despite the scuffle that the Spanish had with his coach recently when he was substituted. “Perin, Rugani, Morata, Alex Sandro and Rabiot will play, the others are still to be decided,” Allegri confirmed at a press conference.

The Italian coach stated that Dybala he is doing well and “needs to play more than rest” after the time he was absent due to injury. In addition, Allegri said that the appearance of the ex-barcelonista Arthur Melo the eleven headline “is a hypothesis” more and Bonucci he is recovered from his physical problems.

Relativize the position

With the irony that characterizes him, the Juventus coach played down the final position in the table: “You need luck in the draws. Maybe you will stay first and you will get PSG”. Allegri insisted that many things can change until the round of 16 is played. “March will be a new season, we will see who we get. I am sure that after two consecutive eliminations in the round of 16 we must strive to do better ”.

Rabiot fights back

The Frenchman has not performed at the expected level since his arrival in Turin and he knows it. “I think I have not yet shown the real Rabiot, but I am still young and I can improve,” explained the former PSG yesterday to the media, who said he was not affected by the whistles of the fans: “I am a professional, I have been in this job for ten years and I am serene. The whistles don’t affect me ”.

Probable lineups

Juventus: Perin; Square, De Ligt, Rugani, Alex Sandro; Bernardeschi, Locatelli, Bentancur, Rabiot; Dybala and Morata.

Malmö: Dahlin; Nielsen, Ahmedhodzic, Brorsson; Berget, Christiansen, Innocent, Rakip, Olsson; Birmancevic and Colak.