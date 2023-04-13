the legacy of Katie Cotton, the guardian of Apple

Next to every genius there is a right hand, capable of innovating, correcting and working together to achieve certain objectives. Manzana Not only has it positioned itself as the most important technology company in the world, but as a company that knows how to keep its secrets until it announces its jewelry: Katie Cotton was always behind that concept.

Unfortunately Kathryn Elizabeth Cotton, a 58-year-old British woman, died on April 6, although the news was released days later. But she was not just any person: she was the right hand of Steve Jobs and considered the guardian of Apple.

As recalled by a report published on the website applesphere, Jobs was a suspicious person, who rarely revealed his intentions. He didn’t like to talk about his past and even less to show his cards for the future. In Cotton, he found the ideal person to protect his interests and those of his company.

What was Katie Cotton’s role at Apple?

Katie Cotton was Apple’s head of communications and public relations for nearly two decades. She was present at the company when the first iPhone hit the stores.

Katie Cotton

Born in 1965, Katie has been considered one of the most notable women in the field of public relations and technology marketing. She settled in California in 1988, joined Apple in 1996, and served for nearly 19 years as vice president of worldwide corporate communications for Apple Inc.

His biggest proof that he protected both Apple and Steve Jobs came when he battled over the brand genius’s privacy during the final years of his illness.

Katie Cotton and Steve Jobs

Because of her position, the media turned to her every time they fought over an Apple exclusive. She had the ability to generate hype, knowing that a simple phrase could go around the world and be interpreted in a thousand ways. She never considered the press as a friend, but as a way to communicate the company’s steps.

Katie Cotton retired very young to spend more time with her family and take care of her work as a philanthropist, volunteering at various charities such as Pets In Need in Redwood City or SafeSpace in Menlo Park.

In a statement from Apple, the company recalled that Katie “was an extraordinary person and made countless contributions throughout her two-decade career at Apple.”