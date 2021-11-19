OR PROMOTIONS, one of the most recognized promoters in Latin America for having consecrated 40 world champions, is proud to announce and promote the long-awaited return of boxing to the emblematic Buenos Aires stadium LUNA PARK, next SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 20 at 20: 00 hs, It will be broadcast exclusively by TYC SPORTS from 22:00 and by streaming on TYC SPORTS PLAY from 20:00 through its traditional cycle “BOXING DE PRIMERA”, live for Argentina and all the American continent.

In a historic night, after eight years of absence from boxing in the temple of Av. Corrientes and Bouchard, eight professional fights of the highest level will be experienced, with three titles in dispute.

The evening will be headed by an electrifying duel for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Int. Featherweight title in the featherweight category / 57.152 kg.

Its protagonist will be the greatest exponent of Argentine boxing and multiple world champion, MARCELA “LA TIGRESA” ACUÑA (50-7-2, 20 KO), who will face the superlative former FIB super flyweight universal monarch and two-time boxer of the year, DÉBORA “LA GURISA” DIONICIUS (31-3-0, 6 KO), who conspicuously starred in the last night of boxing in the legendary venue, back in 2013.

Without any doubt, the mere presence of La Tigresa will mean reissuing the glorious nights that the noble art of fists was able to give to its mythical coliseum at the beginning of the 21st century. However, the great charisma and remarkable talent of Dionicius, who knew how to reign globally for six consecutive years, will bring his dose of emotion in a spectacular crossing that does not cast favorites.

LOTS OF ACTION IN THE PREVIEW

Beyond the main clash, two other titles will be put into play that will be carried out by two world qualifiers and great local players.

In the semi-background match, the Latin belt of the middle heavyweight division / 79,378 kg of the WBO will be in dispute, which is vacant, to be disputed between the fifteenth IBF world classified and the current Argentine monarch, the spectacular knockout from Buenos Aires BRAIAN NAHUEL SUÁREZ (15 -0-0, 14 KO), and the Colombian from Bogotá, JUAN “METEORO” BOADA (11-2-0, 5 KO).

In the other semi-star duel, and in a great duel of champions, the fourteenth in the FIB world ranking and current South American holder of the super flies / 52,163 kg, the brilliant Mendoza KEVIN “EL DIAMANTE” MUÑOZ (12-0-0, 5 KO), will risk his crown for the third time, in this case facing the current Argentine king of the roosters, the Buenos Aires NICOLÁS “EL RAYO” AQUINO (8-4-1, 3 KO).

And to complete an unforgettable night, the great promises of Argentine boxing will be presented:

Six rounds away, the Buenos Aires and former youth national team, ALAN “EL VENENO” CHÁVES (4-0-0, 3 KO), will face the rough porteño MATÍAS GERMÁN GARCÍA (5-1-2).

At six, the Tucumán knocker from Las Talitas and former youth national team, RODRIGO “C4” RUIZ (5-0-0, 5 KO), will cross gloves with the Mar del Plata player GERMÁN “EL CRACK” LÓPEZ (3-2-0)

Also six laps away, another former Argentine national team will be present with the Mendoza from Malargüe, MARCO “KID DINAMITA” GARCÍA (4-0-0, 2 KO), who will face the dangerous and undefeated pampeano of General Acha, NAZARENO “EL PAMPA” TOBIO (2-0-4, 1 KO).

Eight laps away, the sought-after Mar del Plata EZEQUIEL “EL LEÓN” ACOSTA (8-0-0, 6 KO), will fight with the Paraguayan credit of Encarnación and today based in Pilar, CRISTHIAN OSMAR FERNÁNDEZ (3-3-0, 1 KO) .

Opening the day to six rounds and in an electrifying duel of Buenos Aires, the double Argentine amateur champion 2018 and 2019, the Sanmiguelino IGNACIO “NACHO” IRIBARREN (1-0-1), will face the Burzaco representative, MATÍAS OBREGÓN (2-0-0, 1 KO).

