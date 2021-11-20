11/20/2021 at 1:25 PM CET

.

The 38th edition of the Ciudad del Prat de Marcha Atlética Grand Prize that this Sunday will be held at the CEM Sagnier athletics tracks in this Barcelona town will pay tribute to the memory of the marcher Jordi Llopart, died on November 11, 2020 at the age of 68.

The event, which from tomorrow will bear the name of ‘Memorial Moses (father of the marcher) and Jordi Llopart‘will bring together an important cast of elite Spanish marchers who shared the competition and who were trained by him.

Jordi Llopart achieved the first Olympic medal in Spanish athletics with silver in the 50 km march of the Olympic Games. of Moscow 1980 and the first gold medal in a major competition, in the 50 km march of the European in Prague 1978.

Starting at 1:20 p.m., the tribute will be paid in memory of Jordi Llopart. A large group of athletes of various generations will compete, with the shirt designed for this purpose, a kilometer in his honor.

A great representation of the last forty Spanish years of . march will be represented in that symbolic kilometer by the hand of those who were, companions, disciples and friends of Jordi.

Of all of them, it is worth highlighting the participation of Josep Marin, Olympic diploma in the 20 and 50 km in Moscow’80 (5th and 6th), of the 20 km in Los Angeles ’84 (6th), of the 20 and 50 km in Seoul’88 (4th and 5th) and ninth in the 50 km of Barcelona’92. In addition, he was the European champion of the 20 km in Athens’82.

They will also be Daniel Plaza, gold medal in the Olympic Games. Barcelona’92, the first Olympic gold in Spanish athletics, and Jesús Angel García Bragado, gold medal in the 50 km at the 1994 World Cup in Stuttgart and has competed in eight Olympic Games and thirteen world championships, being the athlete with the most participations in both competitions throughout history.

Valentin Massana, bronze in the 50 km in the Atlanta’96 Olympics and world champion of the 20 km in Stuttgart 1993, Jose Manuel Rodriguez, World Champion Master, Andrew Marin and Basilio Labrador.

The Italian Raffaelo Ducceschi, Olympic diploma in the 50 km in Los Angeles’84 and Seoul’88 completes the list of male participants.

Mari Cruz Diaz, Olympic in Barcelona’92 and European champion of the 10 km in Stuttgart 1986 and Nephew kings, European champion of the 3 and 5 km and Spanish champion of 5 and 10 km, open the women’s list.

With them will be Teresa Linares, champion of Spain; Emilia Spout, Olympic in Barcelona’92 and champion of Spain of 5 and 10 km; Eva Perez, Olympic in Sydney 2000 and champion of Spain of 5 and 20 km; Incarnates Granados, Olympic and bronze of the 10 km in the 1993 World Cup in Stuttgart and Teresa Palacios, Spanish champion of the 10 and 5 km.