Related news

It is not usual in the world of professional mass sports that there are those who do not tire of showing that they have down to earth despite millionaire contracts and world fame. On this occasion, that rare bird has been Sarunas Jasikevicius, the coach of the Barcelona basketball team that is not the first time that he surprises with a close and accurate speech that goes viral in a short time on social networks.

He appeared at a press conference after his victory against Unics Kazan and the press asked him then due to the pressure suffered by their players when playing for a club like Barcelona: “Not everyone is here to play for Barça, that is clear. There is pressure, but man … What should a person say who, now, in a pandemic, cannot find a job? That is pressure. U.S? Most of us are millionaires, what pressure are we talking about?“.

Jasikevicius continued his demonstration of humility, stating that they work to know how to manage this pressure and that having it is even a luxury: “Go to another team. Any player, even the coach. We are working our whole lives to have this pressure, to win eight games in a row, this is a luxury. What pressure are we talking about? Incredible, we are the luckiest in the world“His response, which has quickly gone viral, has aroused the admiration of another great like Pau Gasol:

That’s right, Saras! 👇🏼pic.twitter.com / 6AgVFcVcOc – Pau Gasol (@paugasol) December 22, 2021

“That’s right, Saras”Gasol wrote admiringly. But, as we said, this is not the first time that Jasikevicius puts the public in his pocket with his reflections. During his time as a coach at Zalgiris Kaunas, he gave Augusto Lima permission in the middle of the playoffs to flirt to go to see the birth of his son, something that surprised sports journalists, who asked him about it: “What do I think ? I have left it. Have children? When you have them, you will understand“.

Šarūnas Jasikevičius pic.twitter.com/vZaHprzCLt – Basket En Zona 🏀 (@basketenzona) May 20, 2017

“It’s the best human experience. It’s a good question. Do you think basketball is the most important thing? Have you seen the fans during the game? Important? When you are a parent, you will understand what is the most important thing in life. You come and talk to me. Because it’s the best thing in the world, believe me. Neither titles nor anything else. Augusto Lima is now in heaven emotionally and I am happy for him. “

Follow the topics that interest you