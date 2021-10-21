In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you do not know this product, we assure you that the spoon-scale will be of great help in the kitchen.

There are some inventions that are already in our kitchens and that in the past would have been considered science fiction. The digital scoop scale sold at Lidl It is a sample and we assure you that it is very worth knowing.

We suppose that the same name will already serve as a reference to know what its main function is, but yes: It is a spoon that integrates a scale, or vice versa. An ideal product to know the weight of small quantities and that can be used in recipes.

Today there are many who measure the consumption of sugar, salt and other ingredients, and with this spoon no need to remove a scale or stain other containers in doing so. It is enough to take the quantity, to weigh it automatically and with the same spoon to throw it where it is needed, and on top of it at an unbeatable price.

The spoon is used to accurately weigh small quantities, usually what can fit in the concave part. Until a maximum of 300 grams (or 10.58 ounces depending on configuration) and between 15 and 45 milliliters.

The spoon has three buttons for zeroing or changing the unit of measure and the weight can be read on the LCD screen. In addition, the notice is also displayed when the batteries need to be changed.

Just because it’s smart doesn’t mean it can’t be cleaned in the dishwasher. The spoon is removable so that the part that usually gets dirty can be washed.

The spoon is manufactured by Silvercrest from Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) and stainless steel. As for the buttons, they are made of rubber and their use is extremely simple.

When it comes to price, at Lidl they can always boast that their products are very affordable and with this scale spoon it would not be less. In the Lidl online store it is for sale for 9.99 euros and also includes batteries.

