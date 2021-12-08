12/08/2021 at 14:04 CET

LMG

The search operation for the missing young man in Formigal has ended in the worst way. The Civil Guard found his body this Wednesday in the vicinity of where he was last seen. Specifically in the Anayet parking area. It is about Marcos Durá Cano, of whom there was no news since early Sunday morning. He was a neighbor of a town in the province of Valencia, Benaguasil, and it was a friend who sounded the alarm.

The device of search This Wednesday has started with the first lights of the morning, sources from the Benemérita have reported, after not obtaining any positive results this Tuesday, when it lasted until late in the afternoon.

The operation had the collaboration of specialized dogs in search of people and was focusing on the vicinity of the urban center of Formigal, where a lot of snow has fallen in recent days.

The Civil Guard keeps the investigation open, although as he was able to know The Aragón Newspaper, which belongs to the same group as this newspaper, the body showed no signs of violence. Now the body will be sent to the forensic anatomy to carry out the pertinent autopsy to determine the specific causes of death, although everything points, according to medicolegal sources, to freezing.

A friend of the missing person reported this Monday, December 6, at around 12 noon, that he had not heard from the young man since early Sunday morning and that his car was parked where they had left it when he arrived from the Valencian Community on a trip.

He was last seen around 4.30 on Sunday inside the Grajo pub with some friends he had met and they came from Castellón.

The complaint was filed by the family at the post of the Benemérita in Liria, a municipality to which the town of Benaguasil belongs, from which the young man was originally. It was on the 6th, when the friends contacted Durá’s loved ones to tell them what had happened. His brother Cristian made an appeal, through this newspaper, to anyone who had any information.

The reason for the sudden disappearance is under study by the agents of the armed institute who, for the moment, qualify the matter as “voluntary”, although There are a number of worrying signs, such as that he quickly left the bar, leaving behind the blue coat he was wearing with the car keys inside, as well as cash and cards. That is, it was devoid of any form of payment.

The Volkswagen Sirocco vehicle with which he traveled to the Tena Valley, after the opening of the ski season at the Aramón Formigal resort during this holiday weekend, it was parked in the parking lot.

The only thing he left the place with was with his mobile phone, although this has not been operational since then. Now the researchers are going to try to trace the signal to find out if it moved and when it turned off, even if it made use of it. He was staying at the Snow Sol hotel.