12/24/2021 at 1:47 PM CET

The price of electricity in the wholesale market (pool) has been set for tomorrow, December 25, Christmas, at 226.42 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), which represents a 27% drop compared to that set for today after place for the first time in the last ten days below the barrier of 300 euros / MWh.

According to data from the Iberian Electricity Market Operator (OMIE), the maximum price tomorrow will be registered between 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., when it will be 315.12 euros / MWh, while the minimum will be 125.31 euros / MWh between 5:00 and 6:00 in the morning.

Despite this decline, the second in a row, this Christmas will be the one with the most expensive price of electricity in history, multiplying by fourteen the price of last year, when it was paid at 16.04 euros / MWh.

But nevertheless, tomorrow’s price will be the lowest since last December 10, more than two weeks ago, when electricity totaled 208.41 euros / MWh.

Also, the price for tomorrow will not exceed the barrier of 300 euros / MWh for the first time in the last ten days, although it remains above 200 euros / MWh, a value that was reached in almost 70% of the days of October, in 45% of the days of November and in more than 90% of the days of December.

The average price of electricity in 2021

So far this month, the price of electricity averages 260.1 euros / MWh, 60 euros above the October value (200.06 euros / MWh), the most expensive month in history to date.

If current December values ​​are maintained, 2021 will close with an average price above 113 euros / MWh, more than triple that of last year, the cheapest in the last 17 years thanks to the drop in demand and prices that caused the pandemic.

To cushion the impact that rising electricity prices are having on consumers, the Government approved this week the extension of the tax reduction on the taxes levied on electricity bills (VAT, electricity tax and generation tax electricity) during the first four months of 2022.

The prices registered in the wholesale market have a direct effect on the regulated tariff or PVPC, at which they are hosted almost 11 million consumers in Spain, and it serves as a reference for the other 17 million that contract their supply in the free market.

Behind the price increase are the high gas prices in international markets and carbon dioxide (CO2) emission rights, which during 2021 have been setting record highs every month.

As for the rest of European countries, in the United Kingdom the megawatt hour will be paid tomorrow at an average of 195.15 pounds (about 231 euros), while in Germany It will do it at 198.29 euros; in France, at 218.11 euros; in Italy, at 219.02 euros, and in Portugal, at the same price as in Spain when sharing the market.