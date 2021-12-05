Updated on Sunday, 5 December 2021 – 13:24

The price for this Monday is more than five times higher than the price of the equivalent day last year, when it was paid at 38.02 euros / MWh

The electricity price in the wholesale market (pool) has been placed for this Monday, December 6, on 209.78 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), more than double (106% more) than the price set for today, once again exceeding the barrier of 200 euros / MWh.

The price for tomorrow Monday, despite being a holiday, days in which economic activity decreases and energy demand is lower, is more than five times higher than last year’s equivalent day’s price, when it was paid at 38.02 euros / MWh.

In addition, it is again above 200 euros / MWh, a value that was reached in almost 70% of the days of October, in 45% of the days of November, and in five of the first six days of December. .

Electricity thus recovers values ​​above 200 euros / MWh after marking this Sunday a price of 101.97 euros / MWh, the lowest price since last November 1.

The average in December is 204.45 euros

So far this month, the electricity price is located on average in the 204.45 euros / MWh, four euros above the October price (200.06 euros / MWh), the most expensive month in history to date, and eleven euros more expensive than the November price (193.43 euros / MWh).

According to the data of the Iberian Electricity Market Operator (OMIE), the Monday’s maximum price will be registered between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., when it will be 273.61 euros / MWh, while the minimum will be 177.37 euros / MWh between 5:00 and 6:00 in the morning.

The prices registered in the wholesale market have a direct effect on the regulated tariff or PVPC, to which almost 11 million consumers in Spain are welcomed, and serves as a reference for the other 17 million who contract their supply in the free market.

Behind the price increase are the high gas prices in international markets and of the carbon dioxide emission rights (CO2), which during 2021 have been setting historic highs month after month.

As for the rest of the European countries, in the United Kingdom The megawatt hour will be paid tomorrow at an average of 214.45 pounds (about 251 euros), while in Germany I will do it at 265.39 euros, in France, at 282.52 euros, in Italy, at 269.73 euros, and in Portugal, which shares the market with Spain although sometimes prices are decoupled due to differences in production, at 212.24 euros

