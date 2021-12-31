12/31/2021 at 1:33 PM CET

The price of electricity in the wholesale market (pool) has been set for tomorrow, January 1, New Year’s Day, at 122.63 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), which represents a drop of 15% compared to the one set for today after once again falling below the barrier of 200 euros / MWh.

According to data from the Iberian Electricity Market Operator (OMIE), the maximum price will be registered tomorrow between 21:00 and 22:00, when it will be 190.81 euros / MWh, while the minimum will be 70.05 euros / MWh between 9:00 and 10:00 in the morning.

Despite this decline, the second in a row, this New Year will be the one with the most expensive price of electricity in history, almost tripling the value of last year, when it was paid at 42.51 euros / MWh.

In addition, the price for tomorrow will not exceed the barrier of 200 euros / MWh, a value that was reached in almost 70% of the days of October, in 45% of the days of November and in 80% of those of December.

It will also be 49% below the December average, which with 239.17 euros / MWh closed today as the most expensive month in history.

The light will dismiss 2021 as the most expensive year in the historical series, with an average price of 111.4 euros / MWh, more than triple that of last year, the cheapest in the last 17 years thanks to the drop in demand and prices caused by the pandemic.

To cushion the impact that the rising cost of electricity is having on consumers, the Government extended the tax cut on electricity taxes that are levied on the electricity bill (VAT, electricity tax and electricity generation tax) during the first four months of this year.

The prices registered in the wholesale market have a direct effect on the regulated tariff or PVPC, to which almost 11 million consumers in Spain, and serves as a reference for the other 17 million that contract their supply on the free market.

Behind the price increases are the high prices of gas in international markets and in the carbon dioxide (CO2) emission rights, that during 2021 they have been setting historical maximums month by month.

Regarding the rest of European countries, in the United Kingdom the megawatt hour will be paid tomorrow at an average of 76.87 pounds (about 92 euros), while in Germany it will do so at 82.58 euros; in France, at 87.08 euros; and in Portugal, at the same price as in Spain when sharing the market.