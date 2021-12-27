Updated on Monday, December 27, 2021 – 07:44

After this decline, the fourth in a row, the price of electricity will be 71% cheaper than last Monday, although it is almost four times the value that the pool marked just a year ago (26.51 euros).

The price of electricity in the wholesale market (pool) has fallen again this Monday, specifically by 49%, to stand at 96.08 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), almost 95 euros less than yesterday, which will be its lowest price since last November 1.

Thus, electricity will mark this Monday its lowest price since last November 1, when it reached 91.2 euros / MWh.

In addition, it is also located below the 200 euros / MWh for the second day in a row, a value that was reached in almost 70% of the days in October, in 45% of the days in November and in 90% of the days in December. register between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. with 207.10 euros / MWh, while the minimum will be 2.67 euros / MWh between 2:00 and 6:00 in the morning.

So far this month, the average price of electricity stands at 251.38 euros / MWh, 30% more than the average registered during the month of November (193.43 euros / MWh), and 26% for above that of October (200.06 euros / MWh), the most expensive month to date.

If current December values ​​are maintained, 2021 close with an average price above 110 euros / MWh, more than triple that of last year, the cheapest in the last 17 years thanks to the fall in demand and prices caused by the pandemic.

The prices of the wholesale market have a direct impact on the regulated tariff or PVPC, to which almost 11 million consumers in Spain are welcomed, and serves as a reference for the other 17 million who contract their supply in the free market.

To cushion the impact that the rising cost of electricity is having on consumers, the Government recently approved the extension of the tax cut on taxes levied on electricity bills during the first four months of 2022.

The price escalation that affects a large part of Europe is due, among other factors, to the rising cost of gas in international markets, which is used in combined cycle plants and which sets the market price in most hours, and the increase in the value of carbon dioxide (CO2) emission rights.

