The year 2022 will start with hikes in regulated gas rates, in highway tolls and on stamps, with the price of light runaway in the wholesale market and also with the registration tax increase, that make most of the new vehicles more expensive.

Regarding the price of housing, the real estate market has been stressed in 2021 and from the sector they point out that it has become more expensive between 3 and 4%. Its evolution in 2022 will remain in expectation of the Housing Law, which generates skepticism among experts, considering that instead of controlling them, it could trigger them.

Fuels will start the year far from the highs of late November after five weeks down, despite ending 2021 with an increase of 25% in the case of gasoline and 27% in the case of diesel, while rates airports will remain frozen and no major increases in Eurbor are expected.

The variations will occur in a context of a 2% increase in the salary of civil servants and a 2.5% increase in pensions, as well as a 2% increase in Iprem, up to 579.02 euros per month, and an increase in the quotas of the self-employed.

The minimum wage will be set at 965 euros and the CPI closed 2021 with an increase of 6.7%, its highest rate since 1992.

The price of electricity remains high

In the case of electricity, the futures markets suggest that the wholesale price of electricity (‘pool’), which directly impacts the receipt of households covered by the regulated tariff (PVPC), continue at the start of 2022 above 300 euros per megawatt hour (MWh).

With regard to the fixed part of the electricity bill, the charges -which include, among others, the premiums for renewables or the amortization of the debt of the electricity system-, established by the Government, will register a cut of more than 30% as of January compared to the beginning of 2021, although lower than the 96% decrease that was applied in the second half of the year due to the upward spiral in the pool. Meanwhile, the tolls -with which the networks are paid-, set by the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC), will register an average drop of 4.6%.

Nevertheless, The electricity tax cuts approved in the second half of this year will be extended, such as the VAT from 21% to 10% and the special electricity tax from 5.1% to 0.5% -Until April 30- or the elimination of the 7% tax on generation -until March 31-.

Regarding the natural gas, the regulated rates will rise by at least 5.48% from January 1, 2022 for those consumers covered by the Last Resort Rate (TUR), after the measures adopted by the Government to limit the impact of the increase in the cost of raw material, which would have meant increasing the annual bill more than 83%.

Specifically, TUR 1, for annual consumptions less than 5,000 kilowatt hours (kWh), the annual bill will rise by 5.48%, while without the limitation it would have increased by 83.62%. Likewise, in TUR 2, for annual consumptions between 5,000 kWh and 15,000 kWh, the annual bill will rise by 6.78%, below the 103 percent that would have grown without the 15% limit.

While, the fuels They will start 2022 far from the highs of the end of November, after five weeks of decline, but with an increase throughout 2021 of 25% in the case of gasoline and 27% in the case of diesel, according to data from the Bulletin. EU tanker.

At the expense of the Housing Law

The real estate market will be pending this year of the Housing Law, which will return to the Council of Ministers in 2022. Its approval, after passing the parliamentary process, is expected in the second semester.

Real estate experts believe that the Executive’s measures will have the opposite effect than desired and, instead of controlling housing prices, especially rents, they will skyrocket. In fact, New and used housing closes 2021 4.3% more expensive, according to Tinsa, while Idealista points out that used housing has risen 2.8% in the last 12 months.

Added to this is the rising cost of materials, which is causing increases in the price of new constructions, in addition to delays in deliveries.

1.97% rise in tolls

As of January 1, 2022, the current rates for state-dependent highways will be increased by 1.97% to adjust them to the CPI, as reported by the Ministry of Transport.

Exceptionally, four motorways will be subject to an additional rate hike, the AP-7 Alicante-Cartagena (2.99%); the AP-9 Ferrol-Portugal (2.99%); the AP-46 Alto de las Pedrizas-Mlaga (2.99%) and the AP-6 Villalba-Adanero (2.84%).

The Government has confirmed that airport charges will be frozen in 2022, Therefore, they will remain at pre-pandemic levels in order to continue relaunching the economic recovery and, specifically, of the tourism sector.

Transport in Madrid goes down and stays in Barcelona

The Community of Madrid has reduced the price of the transport pass for users over 65, from 6.3 euros to 3.3 euros in 2022, and the new annual rate will be 33 euros.

On the other hand, the Board of Directors of the Metropolitan Transport Authority (ATM) agreed on December 22 to maintain the public transport rates in the Barcelona area for 2022.

The purchase of a car will be accompanied by an increase of 12 euros in the monthly bill for the driver from January 1, 2022 on the occasion of the entry into force of the new registration tax, they point from the sector.

The entry into force of the WLTP emission standard affect half of the current supply of cars for sale, as well as the lack of ‘stock’ with a “live” demand that causes a rise in prices, in parallel to the decline in discounts. It is estimated that 40% of new vehicles will see their price increase between 200 and 1,000 euros depending on the model and emissions.

Stamps up 7%

Correos has raised the price of the stamps necessary to send standardized letters and postcards of up to twenty grams of weight to national destinations by 7% by 2022.

The rate will now become 0.75 euros, which represents an increase of five cents, a price that will apply from this Saturday, January 1.

No forecast of large increases in Eurbor

The Eurbor, the index to which most Spanish mortgages are referenced, points to closing December around -0.502%, which represents a notable decrease compared to the -0.487% recorded in November.

For the first months of 2022, iAhorro considers that stability could continue to be “the dominant note”, since the European Central Bank (ECB) has no intention of raising interest rates in the short term. The figures for the are expected to range between -0.3 and -0.5%.

Increase in the quota of freelancers

The contributions paid by the self-employed to Social Security will rise approximately between 5 and 21 euros per month from January 1, depending on the base for which they contribute, after the increase in the maximum and minimum bases contemplated in the Budget Law of the State for 2022, as well as the highest rates of contribution that the group must assume.

The minimum contribution base for the self-employed will become 960.60 euros per month in 2022, while the maximum base will increase from 4,070.10 euros now to 4,139.4 euros.

