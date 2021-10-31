10/31/2021 at 2:40 PM CET

Agustí Sala

The truce is over after two days of descents. The light price it rises again, although it still does not exceed 100 euros megawatt hour (MWh) in the wholesale market. This Monday will will be at 91.2 euros, which is 15% more than this Sunday, despite being a public holiday and little economic, commercial and industrial activity, according to data from the market operator, Omie.

Experts attribute the moderation of prices to the rain and the wind, which have contributed more to the wholesale market and lowered the weight of gas. However, the price of this fuel, one of the variables that marks the current climb, remains high. In addition, this Sunday Algeria closes the gas pipeline that crosses Morocco and reaches Spain. Despite calls for calm and that the other gas pipeline, the Medgaz, which runs from Algeria to Almería below the sea, and the commitment to employ more LNG tankers will be pulled, the unknowns about the price rise remain.

The highest price this Monday will be between 6 pm and 7 pm, with 183 euros MWh; and the lowest, 15 euros, between four and five in the morning. October has closed as the most expensive month in history, after exceeding the 200-euro MWh level for more than 20 days.

Wholesale market prices have a direct impact in the regulated tariff or PVPC, to which almost 11 million consumers in Spain are welcomed, and serves as a reference for the other 17 million that contract their supply in the free market with electricity marketers.

The rise in the price of electricity prompted the Government to take various measures of a different nature, including lowering taxes on the bill. A cut was also applied to the extraordinary benefits obtained by electric by the unbridled race to the rise of gas. In any case, this last measure has been softened by the Executive after intensive and strong pressure from the electricity companies, which have now lowered their offensive.